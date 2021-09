The Redmi Note 10S is among the best smartphones with long lasting battery life under the price of Rs 15,000 in India right now. The Redmi smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 10S starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage while the top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 15,999.