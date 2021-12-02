ये हैं साल 2021 में ऐप स्टोर के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स

comscore Apple App Store Awards 2021: ये हैं ऐप स्टोर के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स
News

Apple App Store Awards 2021: ये हैं ऐप स्टोर के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स

समाचार

इस साल iPhone के लिए एप्पल ने Toca Life World को बेस ऐप का अवार्ड दिया है। यह ऐप एप्पल ऐप स्टोर पर 10 साल पहले आया था। Apple App Store पर साल 2021 में iPhone के बेस्ट गेम का अवार्ड League of Legends: Wild Rift को मिला है। आइए देख लेते हैं कि Apple App Store की 2021 की बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट में कौन-कौन से ऐप्स और गेम्स शामिल हैं।

Apple-App-Store-2021-best-apps-games

साल 2021 खत्म होने वाला है। गूगल की तरह अब एप्पल ने भी अपने ऐप स्टोर पर इस साल के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट शेयर की है। हर साल की तरह इस बार भी एप्पल ने अपने हर डिवाइस के लिए बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स सेलेक्ट किए हैं। इन डिवाइस में iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch और Apple TV शामिल हैं।

इस साल iPhone के लिए एप्पल ने Toca Life World को बेस ऐप का अवार्ड दिया है। यह ऐप एप्पल ऐप स्टोर पर 10 साल पहले आया था। Apple App Store पर साल 2021 में iPhone के बेस्ट गेम का अवार्ड League of Legends: Wild Rift को मिला है। आइए देख लेते हैं कि Apple App Store की 2021 की बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट में कौन-कौन से ऐप्स और गेम्स शामिल हैं।

Apple App Store: Best Apps 2021

  • iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World (from Toca Boca)
  • iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion (from LumaTouch)
  • Mac App of the Year: Craft (from Luki Labs Limited)
  • Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN (from DAZN Group)
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather (from Grailr)

Apple App Store: Best Games 2021

  • iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift (from Riot Games)
  • iPad Game of the Year: MARVEL Future Revolution (from Netmarble Corporation)
  • Mac Game of the Year: Myst (from Cyan)
  • Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3 (from Pixelbite)
  • Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian (from Mistwalker)

Trends of the Year

बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स के साथ-साथ एप्पल ने Apple App Store के उन ऐप्स और गेम्स को स्पेशल मेंशन दिया है, जो साल 2021 में ट्रेंड हुए हैं। Trend of the Year के लिए एप्पल ने Bumble, Canva, EatOkra और Peanut ऐप्स के साथ Innersloth के गेम Among Us! को चुना है।

  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 8:40 PM IST

