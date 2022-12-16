BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 का शुक्रवार को आयोजन हुआ, जिसके मुख्य अतिथि केन्द्र सरकार के संचार राज्य मंत्री देवसिंह चौहान रहे। पहली बार इस अवॉर्ड कार्यक्रम का आयोजन ऑफलाइन हुआ, जबकि इससे पहले दो कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कोरोना महामारी के चलते ऑनलाइन रहा। BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 में इस साल लॉन्च हुए स्मार्टफोन (Smartphones), स्मार्ट टीवी (Smart TV), स्मार्टवॉच (Smartwatch), लैपटॉप (Laptop), टैबलेट (Tablet) और टीडब्ल्यूएस (TWS) समेत कई प्रोडक्ट को शामिल किया। Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 में सबको पीछे छोड़ इन स्मार्टफोन ने मारी बाजी, जीता अवॉर्ड
कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अथिति देवसिंह चौहान ने बताया है कि देश ‘आत्म निर्भर भारत’ की तरफ बढ़ रहा है और इस शब्द का अर्थ हम सभी भारतीय जानते हैं। इसके बाद उन्होंने बताया है कि तकनीक से समाज के हर एक वर्ग तक पहुंचा जा सकता है और उन्हें फायदा पहुंचाया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने भारत की तुलना अन्य पड़ोसी देशों से की और भारत को सबसे आगे बताया। Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022: जानें किस ब्रांड ने जीता बेस्ट Smart TV, Laptop और Tablet का खिताब?
ऐसे चुने गए विनर
सभी कैटेगरी के विजेता को चुनना काफी मुश्किल काम रहा। हर एक कैटेगरी में विजेता को चुनने के लिए वोटिंग किए गए। इस वोटिंग में ज्यूरी समेत आम लोगों ने भी हिस्सा लिया और अपने पसंदीदा प्रोडक्ट को वोट दिया। एक लंबे प्रोसेस को फॉलो करने के बाद हर एक कैटेगरी का विनर चुना गया। Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: जानें किसे मिला बेस्ट पेमेंट ऐप का खिताब, कौन रहा बेस्ट स्वदेशी टेक ब्रांड
BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 की ये है विनर की लिस्ट
- Best Camera Smartphone of the year– Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Best Flagship Laptop of the year– Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702
- Best Flagship smartphone of the year- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Best Indigenous Tech Brand of the year– BoAt Lifestyle
- Best innovation in smartphones– Nothing Phone (1)
- Best Smart TV of the year– Xiaomi OLED Vision TV
- Best smartwatch of the Year– Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
- Best Tablet of the year– Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
- Best TWS of the Year– Sony WF-1000XM4
- Emerging Laptop brand of the year– Infinix X1 Series
- Most Popular Digital Payment App of the Year– PayTM
- Most popular laptop brand of the year– Asus
- Most popular TWS brand of the year- OnePlus
- Most promising budget 5G smartphone of the year– Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
- Most promising smartphone brand of the year– Xiaomi
- Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year– Sony Bravia
- Editor’s choice gaming laptop of the Year– GIGABYTE AORUS 15 XE5 Gaming laptop
- Editor’s choice gaming mother board of the year– GIGABYTE Z790 AOURS Master
- Most Promising Gaming Technology– Games N Gadget
- Most Promising Television Brand of the Year– Acer
- Emerging National Gadgets Distributor of the Year– Ingram Micro
- Best Budget Smartphone Brand of the Year– Realme
