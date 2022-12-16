comscore BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022: स्मार्टफोन समेत ये हैं सभी कैटेगरी के विनर की लिस्ट-
BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022: स्मार्टफोन से लेकर Smart TV तक, ये हैं साल 2022 के विनर

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 में इस साल लॉन्च हुए स्मार्टफोन समेत कई प्रोडक्ट को शामिल किया है। विजेता चुनने के लिए एक वोटिंग सिस्टम का आयोजन हुआ, उसके बाद विनर चुने गए।

  • BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 में बेस्ट कैमरा अवॉर्ड सैमसंग S-22 Ultra को मिला।
  • बेस्ट फ्लैगशिप लैपटॉप ऑफ द ईयर का खिताब Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702।
  • बेस्ट फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन ऑफ द ईयर का खिताब Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 को मिला।
BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 का शुक्रवार को आयोजन हुआ, जिसके मुख्य अतिथि केन्द्र सरकार के संचार राज्य मंत्री देवसिंह चौहान रहे। पहली बार इस अवॉर्ड कार्यक्रम का आयोजन ऑफलाइन हुआ, जबकि इससे पहले दो कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कोरोना महामारी के चलते ऑनलाइन रहा। BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 में इस साल लॉन्च हुए स्मार्टफोन (Smartphones), स्मार्ट टीवी (Smart TV), स्मार्टवॉच (Smartwatch), लैपटॉप (Laptop), टैबलेट (Tablet) और टीडब्ल्यूएस (TWS) समेत कई प्रोडक्ट को शामिल किया। Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 में सबको पीछे छोड़ इन स्मार्टफोन ने मारी बाजी, जीता अवॉर्ड

कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अथिति देवसिंह चौहान ने बताया है कि देश ‘आत्म निर्भर भारत’ की तरफ बढ़ रहा है और इस शब्द का अर्थ हम सभी भारतीय जानते हैं। इसके बाद उन्होंने बताया है कि तकनीक से समाज के हर एक वर्ग तक पहुंचा जा सकता है और उन्हें फायदा पहुंचाया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने भारत की तुलना अन्य पड़ोसी देशों से की और भारत को सबसे आगे बताया। Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022: जानें किस ब्रांड ने जीता बेस्ट Smart TV, Laptop और Tablet का खिताब?

ऐसे चुने गए विनर

सभी कैटेगरी के विजेता को चुनना काफी मुश्किल काम रहा। हर एक कैटेगरी में विजेता को चुनने के लिए वोटिंग किए गए। इस वोटिंग में ज्यूरी समेत आम लोगों ने भी हिस्सा लिया और अपने पसंदीदा प्रोडक्ट को वोट दिया। एक लंबे प्रोसेस को फॉलो करने के बाद हर एक कैटेगरी का विनर चुना गया। Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: जानें किसे मिला बेस्ट पेमेंट ऐप का खिताब, कौन रहा बेस्ट स्वदेशी टेक ब्रांड

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 की ये है विनर की लिस्ट

  1. Best Camera Smartphone of the year– Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  2. Best Flagship Laptop of the year–  Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702
  3. Best Flagship smartphone of the year-  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  4. Best Indigenous Tech Brand of the year–  BoAt Lifestyle
  5. Best innovation in smartphones– Nothing Phone (1)
  6. Best Smart TV of the year– Xiaomi OLED Vision TV
  7. Best smartwatch of the Year– Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
  8. Best Tablet of the year– Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
  9. Best TWS of the Year– Sony WF-1000XM4
  10. Emerging Laptop brand of the year– Infinix X1 Series
  11. Most Popular Digital Payment App of the Year– PayTM
  12. Most popular laptop brand of the year– Asus
  13. Most popular TWS brand of the year- OnePlus
  14. Most promising budget 5G smartphone of the year– Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  15. Most promising smartphone brand of the year– Xiaomi
  16. Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year– Sony Bravia
  17. Editor’s choice gaming laptop of the Year– GIGABYTE AORUS 15 XE5 Gaming laptop
  18. Editor’s choice gaming mother board of the year– GIGABYTE Z790 AOURS Master
  19. Most Promising Gaming Technology– Games N Gadget
  20. Most Promising Television Brand of the Year– Acer
  21. Emerging National Gadgets Distributor of the Year– Ingram Micro
  22. Best Budget Smartphone Brand of the Year– Realme
  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 9:19 PM IST

