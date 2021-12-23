comscore BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Wearables और Audio कैटेगरी में इन प्रोडक्ट्स को सर्वश्रेष्ठ का खिताब
BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Wearables और Audio कैटेगरी में इन बेस्ट प्रोडक्ट्स को मिला सर्वश्रेष्ठ का खिताब

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 का समापन हो चुका है। इसी के साथ हमें इस साल के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन, स्मार्ट टीवी, वियरेबल, ऑडियो, लैपटॉप आदि का पता चल गया है। आइए हम आपको बताते हैं कि Wearables and Audio कैटेगरी की अलग-अलग सब कैटेगरी में किन-किन प्रोडक्ट्स को बेस्ट चुना गया।

BGR Tech Ecxellence Awards 2021

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 का आयोजन गुरुवार (23 दिसंबर) को किया गया। इवेंट खत्म होते ही हमें इस साल के सभी बेस्ट टेक प्रोडक्ट्स का पता चल गया है। इस अवॉर्ड के लिए टेक एक्सपर्ट्स ने स्मार्टफोन, लैपटॉप, स्मार्ट टीवी, स्मार्ट वॉच, स्मार्ट स्पीकर, TWS समेत तमाम कैटेगरी में कई प्रोडक्ट को नॉमिनेट किया था। इन सभी कैटेगरी के लिए ऑनलाइन वोटिंग की गई और उसके बाद जजों के पैनल ने हर एक कैटेगरी के बेस्ट प्रोडक्ट को चुना। Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 में इन स्मार्टफोन्स ने मारी बाजी, जानिए किस कंपनी का रहा दबदबा

कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards का आयोजन ऑनलाइन ही किया गया था। यहां हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि BGR Awards के लिए वियरेबल और ऑडियो की किन-किन कैटेगरी में कौन-कौन से प्रोडक्ट्स को नॉमिनेट किया गया और उनमें से किन प्रोडक्ट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ का खिताब दिया गया। Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021: लैपटॉप की अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में इन ब्रांड्स ने जीता खिताब

Wearables कैटेगरी

Best SmartWatch of the year के लिए नॉमिनेशन Also Read - Zee Digital ने किया BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 का शानदार आयोजन, देखें विनर्स की लिस्ट

  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
  • Mi Watch Revolve Active
  • OnePlus Watch
  • Oppo Watch

विजेता: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Best fitness band of the year के लिए नॉमिनेशन

  • Mi Band 6
  • Oppo Smart Band
  • Fitbit Charge 4
  • OnePlus Band
  • Realme Band 2

विजेता: Mi Band 6

Audio कैटेगरी

Best TWS of the year के लिए नॉमिनेशन

  • Nothing ear (1)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
  • Airpod 3
  • OnePlus Buds Pro
  • Google Pixel Buds A series

विजेता: OnePlus Buds Pro

Most affordable TWS of the year के लिए नॉमिनेशन

  • Realme Buds Air 2
  • Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro
  • Skullcandy Dime
  • OPPO Encho Buds
  • Philips TAT3225BK True Wireless Stereo (TWS)

विजेता: Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

Most popular TWS brand of the year के लिए नॉमिनेशन

  • Nothing
  • Samsung
  • Apple
  • Google Pixel
  • OPPO

विजेता: Apple

Best smart speaker of the year के लिए नॉमिनेशन

  • Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
  • Apple homepod mini
  • Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

विजेता: Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

  Published Date: December 23, 2021 11:36 AM IST

