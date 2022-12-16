BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022: जानें किस ब्रांड ने जीता बेस्ट Smart TV, Laptop और Tablet का खिताब?

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 का आयोजन भारत में आज शुक्रवार 16 दिसंबर 2022 को किया गया। इस इवेंट के दौरान विभिन्न कैटेगरी के तहत ब्रांड्स और उनके प्रोड्क्ट को अवॉर्ड दिए गए, जिसमें बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन, लैपटॉप, स्मार्ट टीवी और वियरेबल आदि शामिल हैं। यहां जानिए Smart TV, Laptop और Tablet कैटेगरी में किस ब्रांड और किस प्रोडक्ट ने मारी बाजी और जीता अवॉर्ड। Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 में सबको पीछे छोड़ इन स्मार्टफोन ने मारी बाजी, जीता अवॉर्ड
बेस्ट स्मार्ट टीवी ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Best Smart TV of the year) के लिए नॉमिनेशन
-Samsung Neo QLED 8K
-Sony Bravia A95K
-Thomson QLED TV 55 inch
-OnePlus U Series (50U1S) TV
-Xiaomi OLED Vision TV
विजेता- Xiaomi OLED Vision TV
मोस्ट ट्रस्टेड स्मार्ट टीवी ब्रांड 2022 (Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year) के लिए नॉमिनेशन
-Samsung
-Sony Bravia
-LG
-Xiaomi
-OnePlus
विजेता- Sony Bravia
बेस्ट टैबलेट ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Best Tablet of the year) के नोमिनेशन-
-Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
-Xiaomi Pad 5
-Realme Pad X
-Oppo pad Air
-Nokia T10
विजेता- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
बेस्ट फ्लैगशिप लैपटॉप ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Best Flagship Laptop of the year) के नोमिनेशन
-Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702
-Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
-Dell XPS 13 9315 Notebook
-HP Spectre 13.5 x360
-Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7
विजेता- Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702
मोस्ट पॉपुलर लैपटॉप ब्रांड ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Most popular laptop brand of the year) के नोमिनेशन
-HP
-Lenovo
-Dell
-Acer
-Asus
विजेता- Asus
इमर्जिंग लैपटॉप ब्रांड ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Emerging Laptop brand of the year) के नोमिनेशन
-Redmi
-Infinix
-Realme
Infinix X1 Series
विजेता- Infinix X1 Series
Editor’s choice gaming laptop of the Year
विजेता- GIGABYTE AORUS 15 XE5 Gaming laptop
Most Promising Television Brand of the Year
विजेता-Acer
