BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022: जानें किस ब्रांड ने जीता बेस्ट Smart TV, Laptop और Tablet का खिताब?

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 का आयोजन आज 16 दिसंबर 2022 को किया गया। इस दौरान किस ब्रांड को मिला बेस्ट स्मार्ट टीवी ऑफ का ईयर का खिताब और किसे मिला एडिटर चॉइस अवॉर्ड। यहां देखें लिस्ट।

  Published: December 16, 2022 9:16 PM IST
BGR Tech Awards

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 का आयोजन भारत में आज शुक्रवार 16 दिसंबर 2022 को किया गया। इस इवेंट के दौरान विभिन्न कैटेगरी के तहत ब्रांड्स और उनके प्रोड्क्ट को अवॉर्ड दिए गए, जिसमें बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन, लैपटॉप, स्मार्ट टीवी और वियरेबल आदि शामिल हैं। यहां जानिए Smart TV, Laptop और Tablet कैटेगरी में किस ब्रांड और किस प्रोडक्ट ने मारी बाजी और जीता अवॉर्ड। Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 में सबको पीछे छोड़ इन स्मार्टफोन ने मारी बाजी, जीता अवॉर्ड

बेस्ट स्मार्ट टीवी ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Best Smart TV of the year) के लिए नॉमिनेशन

-Samsung Neo QLED 8K Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: जानें किसे मिला बेस्ट पेमेंट ऐप का खिताब, कौन रहा बेस्ट स्वदेशी टेक ब्रांड

-Sony Bravia A95K Also Read - BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 का शानदार आयोजन, जानें किसे मिले सबसे ज्यादा अवॉर्ड्स

-Thomson QLED TV 55 inch

-OnePlus U Series (50U1S) TV

-Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

विजेता- Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

मोस्ट ट्रस्टेड स्मार्ट टीवी ब्रांड 2022 (Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year) के लिए नॉमिनेशन

-Samsung

-Sony Bravia

-LG

-Xiaomi

-OnePlus

विजेता- Sony Bravia

बेस्ट टैबलेट ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Best Tablet of the year) के नोमिनेशन-

-Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

-Xiaomi Pad 5

-Realme Pad X

-Oppo pad Air

-Nokia T10

विजेता- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

बेस्ट फ्लैगशिप लैपटॉप ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Best Flagship Laptop of the year) के नोमिनेशन

-Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702

-Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

-Dell XPS 13 9315 Notebook

-HP Spectre 13.5 x360

-Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7

विजेता- Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702

मोस्ट पॉपुलर लैपटॉप ब्रांड ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Most popular laptop brand of the year) के नोमिनेशन

-HP

-Lenovo

-Dell

-Acer

-Asus

विजेता- Asus

इमर्जिंग लैपटॉप ब्रांड ऑफ द ईयर 2022 (Emerging Laptop brand of the year) के नोमिनेशन

-Redmi

-Infinix

-Realme

Infinix X1 Series

विजेता- Infinix X1 Series

Editor’s choice gaming laptop of the Year

विजेता- GIGABYTE AORUS 15 XE5 Gaming laptop

Most Promising Television Brand of the Year

विजेता-Acer

 

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 9:16 PM IST

