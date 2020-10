Apple ने iPhones के रिटेल बॉक्स से हटाया चार्चर, सैमसंग ने इस तरह उड़ाया मजाक

😎😎Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen ✌️ on a smartphone. 😎😎 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 First Impressions Review: 64MP कैमरे वाला मिड बजट पावरफुल स्मार्टफोन

Posted by Samsung on Tuesday, October 13, 2020