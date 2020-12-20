फोटो गैलरी
19999
24999
News
Moto G 5G: Should you buy it over Poco X3, Realme 7 Pro, Realme X3?
Flipkart s Black Friday Sale is an endless list of asterisks with no real savings
Oppo X 2021 seems to be the right evolution for folding smartphones
Apple Mac mini at Rs 64,990 seems like an ideal WFH PC for most households
Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers
Vivo V20 review
Realme Buds Wireless Pro review
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing
Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands
Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!
LG Rollable could launch in June next year
AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes
Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support
Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details
Vi Rs 399 plan for new SIM buyers introduced: Know details
How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with
A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Opinions
Mobiles
Samsung लॉन्च कर सकती है ट्रिपल फोल्डिंग और ट्रांसपैरेंट डिस्प्ल वाले फोन
Motorola के नए फोन की स्पेक्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले आए सामने, होगा एक बजट स्मार्टफोन
Samsung भारत में जल्द ही नई प्रोडक्ट कैटेगरी करेगा इंट्रोड्यूस
Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किया नया प्लान, लंबी वैलिडिटी और 150GB तक डाटा का लाभ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत आई सामने, जानें संभावित फीचर्स
फीचर
रिव्यू
Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!