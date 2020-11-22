फोटो गैलरी
13990
Gaming
News
Apple Mac mini at Rs 64,990 seems like an ideal WFH PC for most households
Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers
PUBG Mobile ban: Why the decision is a stifling one at best
Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others
Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market
Vivo V20 review
Realme Buds Wireless Pro review
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing
Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands
Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!
Poco F1 successor in the works but it is not the Poco F2 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected
Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for
Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web
How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life
Wearables
Deals
Vi (Vodafone Idea) का Rs269 का प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च : 56 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, 4GB डाटा, अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग
Poco M3 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुआ डिजाइन और कलर, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स
Redmi Note 7 सीरीज को मिल रहा MIUI 12 का अपडेट, जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स
ZTE ने पेश किया अपना अगला मिड बजट 5G स्मार्टफोन, 30 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च
लॉन्च से पहले Nokia 2.4 का कैमरा फीचर हुआ टीज, नाइट मोड को करेगा सपोर्ट
रिव्यू
न्यूज
Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!