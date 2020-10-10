फोटो गैलरी
Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers
PUBG Mobile ban: Why the decision is a stifling one at best
Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others
Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market
OnePlus 8 Series: Camera will make or break the much-anticipated smartphone series
Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn
Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 review
Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review
Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload
Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch
Lenovo Tab P11 listed on Google Play Console
LG W31 smartphone spotted on Google Play Console
Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store
OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale
Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
Top Products
TECNO CAMON 16 भारत में 64MP क्वॉड रियर कैमरा, 4GBरैम, 64GB स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Rs 10,999 में लॉन्च
Realme Q2 सीरीज 5G सपोर्ट, लेदर फिनिश, 48MP कैमरा, 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ होगी लॉन्च!
Amazon Fire TV यूजर्स अब एक जगह देख पाएंगे लाइव टीवी चैनल्स
Nokia ने जारी किया Android 11 रोडमैप, जानें किस डिवाइस के लिए कब रोल आउट होगा अपडेट
Xiaomi के इन दो पुराने स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए रोल आउट हुआ Android 11 पर आधारित LineageOS 18.0
रिव्यू
