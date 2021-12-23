BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 आज होगा आयोजित, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट

Zee Digital द्वारा आयोजित BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards का दूसरा संस्करण आज यानी 23 दिसंबर को आयोजित किया जा रहा है। टेक जगत के इस अवॉर्ड शो का आयोजन ऑनलाइन किया जा रहा है। पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हम कोरोना महामारी की गाइडलाइन्स और नए ओमिक्रॉन वेरिएंट के बढ़ रहे मामलों के बीच इस बार भी इसे डिजिटली आयोजित कर रहे हैं। BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 में इस साल लॉन्च हुए स्मार्टफोन (Smartphones), स्मार्ट टीवी (Smart TV), वियरेबल (Wearables), लैपटॉप (Laptop) समेत कई उत्कृष्ट प्रोडक्ट्स को अवॉर्ड दिए जाएंगे। Also Read - जी डिजिटल ने BGR Gaming Awards 2021 का किया शानदार आयोजन
BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 में आम वोटिंग और टेक जगत के सम्मानित जूरी मेंबर्स के जरिए हर कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही, टेक जगत के कई दिग्गज आज हमारे साथ इमर्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी और फ्यूचर में इसके प्रभाव को लेकर पैनल डिस्कशन (Panel Discussion) के लिए भी जुड़ेंगे। इस अवॉर्ड शो के मुख्य अतिथि केन्द्र सरकार के खेल, युवा, सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री श्री अनुराग ठाकुर हैं। Also Read - Exclusive: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G इसी महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक हर बात
यहां देखें पूरा अवॉर्ड शो
BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 को हमारी वेबसाइट (BGR.in) के साथ-साथ हमारे आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया हैंडल के जरिए ब्रॉडकास्ट किया जाएगा। इस अवॉर्ड शो को सुबह 10 बजे से लाइव ब्रॉडकास्ट किया जाएगा। Also Read - BGR.in प्रोडक्ट ट्रांसपेरेंसी वाली भारत की पहली टेक वेबसाइट, प्रोडक्ट कैटेगरी में भी विस्तार
अवॉर्ड कैटेगरी
Smartphones (स्मार्टफोन)
- Best innovation in Smartphone
- Best Budget Smartphone Of the Year (Under 20K)
- Best Gaming Smartphone of the year
- Best camera smartphone of the year
- Smartphone of the year
- Most promising smartphone Brand
Wearables (वियरेबल्स)
- Best SmartWatch of the year
- Best fitness band of the year
Smart TV (स्मार्ट टीवी)
- Best affordable 55 inch smart TV (50-55k)
- Best affordable 43 inch smart TV (35K)
- Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year
- Best media streaming device
- Smart TV of the year
Audio Category (ऑडियो)
- Best TWS of the year
- Most affordable TWS of the year
- Most popular TWS brand of the year
- Best smart speaker of the year
Laptop (लैपटॉप)
- Best gaming laptop of 2021
- Best value for money laptop of the year
- Most popular laptop brand
- Laptop of the year
Chipset (चिपसेट)
- Best Premium chipset (Smartphone)
- Best Affordable Chipset(Smartphone)
- Best Premium Chipset (Laptop Category)
- Best Affordable Chipset (Laptop Category)
जूरी मेंबर्स (Jury Members)
- Ershad Kaleebullah (Editor-in-Chief Mysmartprice)
- Ashish Bhatia (Independent Technology Writer, Columnist)
- Dhruv Bhutani (Editor, Android Authority)
- Abhishek Bhatnagar (Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GadgetsToUse)
- Varun Krishnan (Founder, FoneArena)
