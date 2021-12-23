comscore BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 आज होगा आयोजित, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट
News

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 आज होगा आयोजित, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट

टिप्स और ट्रिक्स

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 में इस साल लॉन्च हुए स्मार्टफोन (Smartphones), स्मार्ट टीवी (Smart TV), वियरेबल (Wearables), लैपटॉप (Laptop) समेत कई उत्कृष्ट प्रोडक्ट्स को अवॉर्ड दिए जाएंगे। इस अवॉर्ड शो के मुख्य अतिथि केन्द्र सरकार के खेल, युवा, सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री श्री अनुराग ठाकुर हैं।

BGR Tech Ecxellence Awards 2021

Zee Digital द्वारा आयोजित BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards का दूसरा संस्करण आज यानी 23 दिसंबर को आयोजित किया जा रहा है। टेक जगत के इस अवॉर्ड शो का आयोजन ऑनलाइन किया जा रहा है। पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हम कोरोना महामारी की गाइडलाइन्स और नए ओमिक्रॉन वेरिएंट के बढ़ रहे मामलों के बीच इस बार भी इसे डिजिटली आयोजित कर रहे हैं। BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 में इस साल लॉन्च हुए स्मार्टफोन (Smartphones), स्मार्ट टीवी (Smart TV), वियरेबल (Wearables), लैपटॉप (Laptop) समेत कई उत्कृष्ट प्रोडक्ट्स को अवॉर्ड दिए जाएंगे। Also Read - जी डिजिटल ने BGR Gaming Awards 2021 का किया शानदार आयोजन

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 में आम वोटिंग और टेक जगत के सम्मानित जूरी मेंबर्स के जरिए हर कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही, टेक जगत के कई दिग्गज आज हमारे साथ इमर्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी और फ्यूचर में इसके प्रभाव को लेकर पैनल डिस्कशन (Panel Discussion) के लिए भी जुड़ेंगे। इस अवॉर्ड शो के मुख्य अतिथि केन्द्र सरकार के खेल, युवा, सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री श्री अनुराग ठाकुर हैं। Also Read - Exclusive: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G इसी महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक हर बात

यहां देखें पूरा अवॉर्ड शो

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 को हमारी वेबसाइट (BGR.in) के साथ-साथ हमारे आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया हैंडल के जरिए ब्रॉडकास्ट किया जाएगा। इस अवॉर्ड शो को सुबह 10 बजे से लाइव ब्रॉडकास्ट किया जाएगा। Also Read - BGR.in प्रोडक्ट ट्रांसपेरेंसी वाली भारत की पहली टेक वेबसाइट, प्रोडक्ट कैटेगरी में भी विस्तार

अवॉर्ड कैटेगरी

Smartphones (स्मार्टफोन)

  • Best innovation in Smartphone
  • Best Budget Smartphone Of the Year (Under 20K)
  • Best Gaming Smartphone of the year
  • Best camera smartphone of the year
  • Smartphone of the year
  • Most promising smartphone Brand

Wearables (वियरेबल्स)

  • Best SmartWatch of the year
  • Best fitness band of the year

Smart TV (स्मार्ट टीवी)

  • Best affordable 55 inch smart TV (50-55k)
  • Best affordable 43 inch smart TV (35K)
  • Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year
  • Best media streaming device
  • Smart TV of the year

Audio Category (ऑडियो)

  • Best TWS of the year
  • Most affordable TWS of the year
  • Most popular TWS brand of the year
  • Best smart speaker of the year

Laptop (लैपटॉप)

  • Best gaming laptop of 2021
  • Best value for money laptop of the year
  • Most popular laptop brand
  • Laptop of the year

Chipset (चिपसेट)

  • Best Premium chipset (Smartphone)
  • Best Affordable Chipset(Smartphone)
  • Best Premium Chipset (Laptop Category)
  • Best Affordable Chipset (Laptop Category)

जूरी मेंबर्स (Jury Members)

  • Ershad Kaleebullah (Editor-in-Chief Mysmartprice)
  • Ashish Bhatia (Independent Technology Writer, Columnist)
  • Dhruv Bhutani (Editor, Android Authority)
  • Abhishek Bhatnagar (Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GadgetsToUse)
  • Varun Krishnan (Founder, FoneArena)

दुनियाभर की लेटेस्ट tech news और reviews के साथ best recharge, पॉप्युलर मोबाइल पर मिलने वाले एक्सक्लूसिव offers के लिए हमें फेसबुक, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें। Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2021 8:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage
News
Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage
Why are big companies, celebrities chasing NFTs and metaverse?

Opinions

Why are big companies, celebrities chasing NFTs and metaverse?

Planning a New Year's party? Make it more fun with these gadgets

Photo Gallery

Planning a New Year's party? Make it more fun with these gadgets

Planning a New Year's party? Make it more fun with these gadgets

Photo Gallery

Planning a New Year's party? Make it more fun with these gadgets

WhatsApp predicts biggest technology trends of 2022

Apps

WhatsApp predicts biggest technology trends of 2022

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGR Tech Excellence Awards begins today at 10AM: How to watch it, award categories and more details

Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage

Airtel takes on Jio, brings new prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed daily data, 77 days validity

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate finally comes to India, first sale begins a day after Christmas

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Zee Digital organized first edition of BGR Gaming Awards 2021

News

Zee Digital organized first edition of BGR Gaming Awards 2021
BGR India Conclave 2020: Tech, COVID, IoT and more

News

BGR India Conclave 2020: Tech, COVID, IoT and more
BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

News

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year
Have you checked out the new BGR yet?

News

Have you checked out the new BGR yet?
Mashable partners with India.com to launch “Mashable India”

News

Mashable partners with India.com to launch “Mashable India”

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Note 11 की पहली सेल आज, कम कीमत में मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी और 33W चार्जिंग

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 आज होगा आयोजित, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट

BSNL के इस प्लान के आगे Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea के रिचार्ज फेल, मिलेगा कई गुना ज्यादा डेटा

BGMI और PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स के पास हैं ये हथियार तो जीत होगी पक्की!

Garena Free Fire लाया प्लेयर्स के लिए New Year Gift, Yeti पेट समेत मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड

लेटेस्ट वीडियो

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards begins today at 10AM: How to watch it, award categories and more details
News
BGR Tech Excellence Awards begins today at 10AM: How to watch it, award categories and more details
Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage

News

Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage
Airtel takes on Jio, brings new prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed daily data, 77 days validity

Telecom

Airtel takes on Jio, brings new prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed daily data, 77 days validity
Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate finally comes to India, first sale begins a day after Christmas

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate finally comes to India, first sale begins a day after Christmas

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers