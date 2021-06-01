15GB free Google storage over? Disable Google Photos backup setting now, here's how

Google ends free and unlimited storage offer for Google Photos today. This simply means, from now onward, all photos and videos stored on Google Photos will count towards the 15GB free storage that comes with every Google account. So, if you have thousands of personal photos and videos saved on Google Photos, it is time to get rid of the unwanted ones or the ones that are blurry and not clicked well. Also Read - Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

If you don’t want to delete your old/unwanted photos from Google Photos and free up space, the change the backup setting right now. In case your Google storage is filling up fast or almost over, head to the setting menu of Google Photos and disable the backup setting now. This way, no ne photos or videos will be stored on Google Photos. Also Read - Top 5 Google Photos alternatives to store your favorite photos

Disable backup to Google Photos

-Open Google Photos apps on your smartphone Also Read - Google Pay: How to download Google Pay, create a new account

-Sign-in to your Google Photos account using Google login ID and password

-There, disable backup on Google Photos. You will find the option at the top-right corner

-To enable, click on profile photo > select photos settings > backup & sync

-Turn off the backup & sync option on Google Photos

Note: To stop backup to your Google Photos you will need to turn off the option on every device that you logged in your Google account.

Google Photos paid plans list

If you don’t want to disable the backup option, another way to get more storage is purchase a paid plan. Google Photos offers some paid storage plans, starting from 100GB storage plan at Rs 130/month to 2TB storage plan at Rs 650/month. Check details of all paid plans here:

-100GB storage plan: This plan comes at a price of Rs 130 a month and for Rs 1300 annual. It offers users 100GB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members, and access to Google experts.

-200GB storage plan: This plan is priced at Rs 210 per month and Rs 2100 for a year. It offers users 200 GB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members and access to Google experts.

-2TB storage plan: This plan comes at a price of Rs 650 a month and Rs 6,500 a year. It offers users 2TB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members and access to Google experts.