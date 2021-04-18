3 ways to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate in India. Due to the sudden increase in cases, several state governments have announced partial lockdown and have also restricted movement. Worried due to the COVID-19 second wave, citizens of India are waiting for vaccine stock to fill up at the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre. Also Read - Struggling to find COVID-19 beds in Delhi? How to check availability of COVID-19 beds in Delhi hospitals

Tech companies like Google is trying their best to make things easy and hence added a feature to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre to Maps. Besides Google Maps, there are two other ways to find the nearby vaccine centre.

Check out all three ways to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre amid rising COVID-19 cases in India.

How to find COVID-19 vaccination centre via Google Maps

– To find the nearby COVID-19 vaccination centre all you need to do is head to Google Maps and find the centre by just a search.

-Once you search for COVID-19 vaccination centre, Google Maps will show all vaccination centres near you on the map.

-Interestingly, Google Maps also show if the centre is open or not.

How to find COVID-19 vaccination centre via CoWIN

-First head to cowin.gov.in.

-Scroll down on the home page and find the section Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center.

-You can then scroll into your region to find the vaccination centres.

-For detailed information. Click on the current location in the tab and press Go. Alternatively, you can also enter you pincode to get all the vaccination centres in the area.

-CoWIN shows details such as name of the nearby hospital and vaccination centres. It also shows the full address of the centre

How to find COVID-19 vaccination centre via MapmyIndia

-Login to MapmIndia portal or app, click on the current location in the search box or enter your address.

-Next click on Vaccination Centres option in the left menu.

-It will show the list of options available nearby and also how far is the centre from your home.

-For clarity, the MapmyIndia pins the address on the map with an injection logo.