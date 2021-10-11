Things to keep in mind while setting a smartphone for senior citizen

With technology advancing rapidly every day, smartphones are getting more puzzled and complicated. The latest in-built applications are making it more and more challenging for the elderly to use a smartphone. While the pocket computer can come in handy in many ways, there are several things need to keep in mind while buying a smartphone or making it less complex for your parents or grandparents. Here are a few of them to keep in note.

5-must have features in a smartphone for elderly

Smartphone applications

The biggest problem for an elderly is to use the in-built applications given in the phone. Nowadays, whether to transfer money or to chat in Google and Yahoo Messenger together, download the application on your mobile and connect with your friends in a moment. Set up applications that are useful for senior citizens but not bombard the smartphone with them.

Screen lock security

Smartphones come with a security option, including setting a pin code, screen lock, and fingerprint scanners. However, not using a security option is alluring, but opt for a screen lock when you set up a smartphone for the elderly. You can go to settings > security > screen lock option.

Use shortcuts

You can also add shortcuts to frequently used apps. One of the most useful things you can do is add status shortcuts on the home screen to make it easy to send them a text message or call your closest contacts with just one tap.

Built-in voice command

Many times a senior citizen is not able to dial a phone number or navigate through menus. Enabling built-in voice command comes as a savior. The feature helps in using a smartphone easily.

Clear and bright display

Everything needs to be simple in smartphones for seniors, so the display should be clear and bright. Seniors generally perform two or three actions on their phones, including calling, receiving calls, and setting alarms. So, the display should be clear and bright.