5G in India: How to check if your smartphone supports 5G

5G mobile network has finally arrived in India. Top telecom companies in India, which includes Reliance Industries Limited’s Jio and Bharti Airtel, have started rolling out 5G services in India. Jio started beta testing its ‘True 5G’ network across four cities in India, which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi starting October 5. Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, officially launched its ‘5G Plus’ service in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi starting October 6. Also Read - How to activate 5G network on your smartphone

Both Jio and Airtel plan to provide their 5G services in major metro cities in India by the end of this year. While Jio plans to provide pan-India 5G coverage by December 2023, Airtel has reportedly set a goal of March 2024 for deploying its 5G network in all major parts of the country. Also Read - 5G in India: Check availability, SIM details, tariff plans for 5G connectivity by Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL

Additionally, both the telecom giants are offering their 5G services at users’ existing tariff plans at the moment. Airtel and Jio have said that they will announce tariff plans for 5G network when this technology is more widely available in the country. As far as SIM is concerned, both the companies have clarified that 4G subscribers will not have to upgrade their SIM cards in a bid to get access to the speedier and more efficient 5G network. Also Read - Jio announces limited period 'Festival Bonanza offer' with up to Rs 4,500 worth of benefits

While that might be the case, one factor that users do need to take care of is the availability of 5G-enabled smartphones. This means that while subscribers don’t need to change their SIM cards, they do need to ensure that their smartphones support 5G bands in a bid to be able to access 5G network whenever it becomes available in their city. In case, they don’t have a 5G-enabled smartphone, they will have buy a new device that supports 5G bands in a bid to access the network.

If you don’t know if your smartphone support 5G network or not, here is an easy guide that will help you figure out the same.

How to check if your iPhone supports 5G

All iPhone models starting iPhone 12 support 5G network. This means that if you have an older iPhone model, it will support 5G when the network becomes available in your city.

It is worth mentioning that Apple hasn’t officially ‘opened’ 5G connectivity on its iPhones in India. This means that even if you do have an iPhone that supports 5G and you live in one of the city where 5G is available, you will have wait for an update by Apple to be able to use the service.

How to check if your Android phone supports 5G

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Wi-Fi & Network’ option.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘SIM & Network’ option.

Step 4: Now you should be able to see a list of all technologies under the ‘Preferred network type’ option.

Step 5: If your smartphone does support 5G, you should would see it right next to other network options — 2G/3G/4G/5G.