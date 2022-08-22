Here's how to check if your smartphone supports 5G network

PM Modi during his address to the nation on the occasion of completing 75 years of Independence, highlighted the entry into the ‘5G-era’. India is at the advent of 5G mobile services, claimed PM Modi during his address to the nation. The Prime Minister said that it is India’s “techade” and digital technology to bring in reforms in every area. Thanks to 5G rollout, the demand for smartphones in the country is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6 percent, to reach about 400 million devices in 2026 from 300 million in 2021. This high demand is likely to be primarily created after the launch of 5G, which is believed to become the fastest-adopted mobile technology due its diverse applications, such as high-speed gaming and remote healthcare. With smartphone brands, such as OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Samsung and vivo prioritizing 5G, and consumers seeking to future-proof themselves, will 5G continue gain momentum. If you want to check weather your current smartphone supports 5G or not, here are the steps you need to follow. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 5G phone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Here’s how to check if your phone supports 5G network

Open Settings on your Android phone.

Click on the “Wi-Fi and Network” option.

Click on the “SIM and Network” option.

Finally, you will be able to see a list of all technologies under the ‘Preferred network type’ option.

If an Android phone supports 5G, it would be listed as 2G/3G/4G/5G.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) completed 5G spectrum auction in India last month with Jio acquiring 24,740MHz of the 5G spectrum, Airtel getting 19867.8MHz of the spectrum and Vi acquiring 3300MHz of the spectrum. More recently, Jio, Airtel, Vi and Adani Data Networks paid a sum of Rs 17,876 crores as a part of the initial payment for 5G auction. Now, just days after the payment was made Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has asked the telecom operators in India to gear up for rolling out 5G-based services in India.

As mentioned before, all the four companies — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks have paid the first installment of their 5G spectrum auction dues to DoT. While Reliance Jio has made payment of Rs 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks has paid a sum of Rs 18.94 crore. Airtel, on the other hand, has paid four annual installments in advance, which totals to Rs 8312.4 crores.