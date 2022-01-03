comscore Aadhaar Address Change or Update Process: How to change address in Aadhaar card online
  • Home
  • How To
  • Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it online
News

Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it online

How To

If you have moved to a new place or the address printed on your Aadhaar is wrong, there’s a way to fix it via an online process. All you need to do is, head over to the UIDAI platform and follow the process mentioned below.

aadhaar card

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers a wide range of online Aadhaar services including phone number and address change, name updation facility, and much more. Previously, we explained how you can change/update your phone number linked to Aadhaar card. Today, we will talk about addressing updation in Aadhaar. Also Read - Here’s how to link Aadhaar and EPFO number before December 31 deadline

If you have moved to a new place or the address printed on your Aadhaar is wrong, there’s a way to fix it via an online process. All you need to do is, head over to the UIDAI platform and follow the process mentioned below. Also Read - Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

How to update/change address in Aadhaar card

Step 1: To start with, head over to the UIDAI portal or simply click on http://uidai.gov.in/. Also Read - How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card

Step 2: Click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down menu shown on the top-left corner of the website.

Step 3: On the next page, click on the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ option shown on the drop-down menu on the top left corner of the website.

Step 4: You will then need to click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link and add the required details in the given space.

Step 5: Once the details such as the Aadhaar number and captcha are filled in, click on the Send OTP option. Notably, the OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the six-digit mobile number in the given space and tap on enter.

Step 7: Next, click on the demographics data option and update the required information there.

Step 8: Once you have filled in all details, click on Proceed option.

Step 9: To change the address, you will need to upload scanned colour copies of verification documents such as (in this case) proof of address. Click on submit option.

Step 10: You can now preview the changes you have made in your Aadhaar. UIDAI will share the URN request number with you, using which you can check the updation status.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 3, 2022 6:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

COVID-19: Aarogya Setu, BHIM UPI, and more apps to get the work done online
Photo Gallery
COVID-19: Aarogya Setu, BHIM UPI, and more apps to get the work done online
As COVID-19 cases spike in India, Aarogya Setu, UPI, UMANG and more government apps to get your work done online

Photo Gallery

As COVID-19 cases spike in India, Aarogya Setu, UPI, UMANG and more government apps to get your work done online

Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology

News

Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology

Why Ola Electric should be more transparent with deliveries

Opinions

Why Ola Electric should be more transparent with deliveries

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here s how to do it online

How To

Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here s how to do it online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes

OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Here's everything you need to know

Maharashtra beats Uttar Pradesh, tops in cybercrime against children list

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here s how to do it online

How To

Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here s how to do it online
Here s how to link Aadhaar and EPFO number before December 31 deadline

How To

Here s how to link Aadhaar and EPFO number before December 31 deadline
Here s how to check if your Aadhaar card is liked to phone number

How To

Here s how to check if your Aadhaar card is liked to phone number
Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Features

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1
How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card

How To

How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में जीतें कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें रिवार्ड साइट पर कोड कैसे करें रिडीम

Garena Free Fire का इवेंट कैलेंडर हुआ लीक, जानें कब आएंगे नए मिशन और नए रिवॉर्ड

Paytm Wallet में इस तरह ऐड करें पैसे, क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड का कर सकते हैं यूज

OnePlus 9RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री मिलेंगे ढेरों पेट्स, बस करना होगा छोटा सा काम

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology
News
Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online
Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes

Smart TVs

Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes
OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Here's everything you need to know

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Here's everything you need to know
Maharashtra beats Uttar Pradesh, tops in cybercrime against children list

News

Maharashtra beats Uttar Pradesh, tops in cybercrime against children list

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers