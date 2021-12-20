The Union ministry has approved an electoral reform bill that will link your Aadhaar card and Voter ID card. You will be able to link Aadhaar card to your voter ID card using either the national voter service web, SMS, mobile phone, or by visiting booth level officers in your area. Check out here how to link your Aadhaar card with a voter ID card. We have listed the complete step-by-step guide. Also Read - How to update address on the Voter ID card

Aadhaar – voter ID linking via National voter service website

Step 1: Head over to the official portal at voterportal.eci.gov.in Also Read - How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps

Step 2: Log in using mobile number, email id, and voter ID number Also Read - Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download a copy via your phone

Step 3: Enter your state, district, and personal information like name, date of birth, and father’s name

Step 4: Click on the ‘Feed Aadhaar number’ option shown on the screen

Step 5: Add name as in your Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and registered email address

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Once the process has been followed, the linking of both IDs will be initiated.

Aadhaar – voter ID linking via SMS

Step 1: Open message app on your phone

Step 2: Type a message in the format – <Voter ID number> <Aadhaar number>.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 166 or 51969 number and the linking of Aadhaar and Voter ID will be initiated.

Aadhaar card-voter ID linking via booth level officer

If you are unable to link your Aadhaar and Voter ID via the website or SMS, follow these steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Contact your nearest booth level office and get an application for the linking.

Step 2: Fill the application form and submit to the booth level officer.

Step 3: Details will be verified and then the booth officer will come to your location for additional verification.

Step 4: Once the verification process is complete, the request to link Aadhaar and Voter ID will be processed.