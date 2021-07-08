The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it easy for Aadhaar users in the country to link their phone number to the Aadhaar card. Until now, to add or update phone number in Aadhaar card one had to step out of home and head to the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre. This process is a hassle one and UIDAI possibly realised that now. Also Read - Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download Aadhaar card online

Now Aadhar users can update/link phone number by using the Service Update Portal (SSUP). Let's take a quick look at how to update/add phone number in Aadhaar card online. Here's a step-by-step guide to note.

How to update phone number in Aadhaar card online

Step 1: To update the ten-digit mobile number, you will first need to visit the UIDAI web portal at ask.uidai.gov.in Also Read - How to change address in Aadhaar card online without address proof

Step 2: Add the phone number that you wish to update.

Step 3: Next type in the captcha in the relevant boxes

Step 4: You will need to then click on the ‘Send OTP’ option and enter the OTP sent to your phone number.

Step 5: Then click on the ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’ option.

Step 6: You can then see a dropdown menu that notes ‘Online Aadhaar Services’.

Step 7: The list shows several other options including name, address, gender, email ID, Mobile number, and more. Select on mobile number to update phone number in Aadhaar.

Step 8: You will then need to fill all the required details accordingly. Ensure to select the option ‘what do you want to update’.

Step 9: Next a new page will show up and you will be required to enter a captcha.

Step 10: An OTP will be sent to the mobile number, verify the OTP and click on ‘Save and Proceed’ option.