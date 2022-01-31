comscore Aadhaar care update: How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card
News

How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card

How To

Aadhaar card update: If by chance, your date of birth on Aadhaar card is wrong and you wish to correct it using your laptop/smartphone, we have listed the step-by-step guide below.

aadhaar card

Aadhaar is one of the most important documents for every citizen of the country. We previously explained how you can apply for an Aadhaar card online and correct/change details such as address, name, phone number, among others. Also Read - One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

Aadhaar card includes information such as name, father’s name, gender, year of birth, or DOB, among others. If by chance, your date of birth on Aadhaar card is wrong and you wish to correct it using your laptop/smartphone, we have listed the step-by-step guide below. Also Read - How to withdraw money from EPF account online due to COVID-19

How to change date-of-birth (DOB) on Aadhaar card

Step 1: To start with, you must visit the UIDAI website or simply click on ssup.uidai.gov.in Also Read - Over 40 crore Aadhaar-based banking transactions happening per month through AePS: UIDAI

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on the Proceed to Update Aadhaar option shown right on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Next, click on ‘Update Demographics Data’ option to update the date of birth on your Aadhaar card.

Step 7: You will need to re-verify the details with the OTP sent on your 10-digit mobile number.

-Lastly, you will need to submit supporting documents for updating date f birth.

It should be noted that to change or update date of birth your mobile number should be linked to Aadhaar card. To link your mobile number to Aadhaar you will need to head over to the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

How to check if your Aadhaar is linked to mobile number

Step 1: Open the official UIDAI website

Step 2: Click on the MyAadhaar section on the home screen

Step 3: Click on verify my email/mobile number in the Aadhaar service segment.

Step 4: Enter personal details such as the card number, mobile number, captcha, and more.

Step 5: The website will then show if your Aadhaar is liked the mobile number or not. If it is linked, the website will show “the mobile you have entered already verified with our records”.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 4:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 31, 2022 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages
Apps
WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages
How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card

How To

How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card

Vivo to launch Vivo T1 5G, first phone of T-series, on February 9

Mobiles

Vivo to launch Vivo T1 5G, first phone of T-series, on February 9

SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1

News

SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on smart TV from OnePlus, Mi, Sony, and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on smart TV from OnePlus, Mi, Sony, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on smart TV from OnePlus, Mi, Sony, and more

Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again

Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card

How To

How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card
One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

News

One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works
How to withdraw money from EPF account online due to COVID-19

How To

How to withdraw money from EPF account online due to COVID-19
How to lock Aadhaar biometric data online: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to lock Aadhaar biometric data online: Follow these simple steps
Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

News

Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर के लिए खुशखबरी, अगस्त तक 4G सर्विस होगी रोल आउट

Vivo T1 5G भारत में 9 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

भारत 5G मोबाइल कनेक्टिविटी पर तेजी से कर रहा है काम: राष्ट्रपति

97 प्रतिशत भारतीय वेबसाइट पर Google की रहती है नजर, स्टडी में खुलासा

क्लोज रेंज फाइट की ये 3 टिप्स दिलाएंगी BGMI, Free Fire और PUBG में जीत

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages
Apps
WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages
SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1

News

SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on smart TV from OnePlus, Mi, Sony, and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on smart TV from OnePlus, Mi, Sony, and more
Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again

Gaming

Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again
Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

News

Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers