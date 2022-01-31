Aadhaar is one of the most important documents for every citizen of the country. We previously explained how you can apply for an Aadhaar card online and correct/change details such as address, name, phone number, among others. Also Read - One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

Aadhaar card includes information such as name, father's name, gender, year of birth, or DOB, among others. If by chance, your date of birth on Aadhaar card is wrong and you wish to correct it using your laptop/smartphone, we have listed the step-by-step guide below.

How to change date-of-birth (DOB) on Aadhaar card

Step 1: To start with, you must visit the UIDAI website or simply click on ssup.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on the Proceed to Update Aadhaar option shown right on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Next, click on ‘Update Demographics Data’ option to update the date of birth on your Aadhaar card.

Step 7: You will need to re-verify the details with the OTP sent on your 10-digit mobile number.

-Lastly, you will need to submit supporting documents for updating date f birth.

It should be noted that to change or update date of birth your mobile number should be linked to Aadhaar card. To link your mobile number to Aadhaar you will need to head over to the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

How to check if your Aadhaar is linked to mobile number

Step 1: Open the official UIDAI website

Step 2: Click on the MyAadhaar section on the home screen

Step 3: Click on verify my email/mobile number in the Aadhaar service segment.

Step 4: Enter personal details such as the card number, mobile number, captcha, and more.

Step 5: The website will then show if your Aadhaar is liked the mobile number or not. If it is linked, the website will show “the mobile you have entered already verified with our records”.