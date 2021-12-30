Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar number with the Universal Account Number (UAN) by December 31, 2021. The linking is required to get PF contributions from the employers and all other benefits. Also Read - Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

If you fail to link Aadhaar and UAN number it will lead to the discontinuation of the employers' contribution in the EPF account as the company will not be able to file Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) for accounts not linked to Aadhaar. Additionally, failing to link Aadhaar and UAN will limit employees from availing services offered by EPFO.

How to link Aadhaar and EPFO number

If you haven't linked your Aadhaar and UAN number yet, link it immediately or before the deadline of December 31,2021. Here's a step-by-step guide to link your Aadhaar and UAN.

Step 1: Head over to the official EPFO member portal or link here: epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Login using your username and password.

Step 3: Head to the ‘Manage’ option available in the top menu bar.

Step 4: You will then need to click on the ‘KYC’ option from the drop-down shown on the website.

Step 5: A new page will open showing a list of various document types. From the list, you will need to select “Aadhaar” option to link it with the EPF account.

Step 6: You will need to enter Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar card in the given space. Once you have entered the details, click on the save option.

Step 7: Once the details are saved, Aadhaar number will be verified from UIDAI’s data.

Step 8: On successful approval, your Aadhaar and EPF account will be linked. Once the link is successful, the website will show “Verified”.

The EPFO has asked all employer to ensure their employees link their Aadhaar number and EPF account before the deadline.