Earlier this year, the central government extended the PAN and Aadhaar linking process until March 2022. If you haven't linked both the identity cards already, link them before the deadline. However, if you are doubtful of whether you have linked your Aadhaar with a PAN card or not, follow the below-mentioned steps.

How to check if PAN and Aadhaar card are linked

Step 1: Head over to the official income tax website or simply click on – www.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the Our Services section, click on the Link Aadhaar option.

Step 3: Next, click on Link Aadhaar Know About Your Aadhaar PAN Linking Status option.

Step 4: On the new page, you will need to enter PAN and Aadhaar card details in the box shown on the website.

Step 5: Once you have filled in all details, click on View Link Aadhaar Status option.

Step 6: The website will then show your Aadhaar-PAN linking status.

How to link PAN and Aadhaar card

If you haven’t linked your Aadhaar and PAN card yet, here are steps that you can follow:

Step 1: Head over to www.incometax.gov.in. and click on the ‘Our Services’ tab

Step 2: Enter details on the given space such as PAN, Aadhaar number, name, mobile number, among others.

Step 3: If the only year of birth is mentioned in your Aadhaar card, you will need to select the check box: “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card”.

Step 4: Next click on the box that says, “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”.

Step 5: Click on the Continue option.

Step 6: You will then need to receive a six-digit One Time Password on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP on the verification page.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Validate’ option shown on the screen.

Once you have successfully completed the steps, the process to link your Aadhaar and PAN card details will be initiated.