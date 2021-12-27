Here’s how to check if your Aadhaar card is liked to phone number

To avail all online-related Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) services your Aadhaar card must be linked to your mobile number. But, how do you check if your Aadhaar is linked to your 10-digit mobile number? Know below the full process to check if your Aadhaar number is linked to your phone number. Here’s a step-by-step guide: Also Read - How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide

Check if Aadhaar is linked to phone number

Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and then look for the MyAadhaar section at the top left. Select "verify my email/ mobile number" under the 'Aadhaar services' section and enter details such as the card number, mobile number, and captcha.

Step 1: Head over to the official UIDAI website

Step 2: Look out for the MyAadhaar section on the website. You will find it in the top left corner.

Step 3: Next, click on verify my email/mobile number. The option will be available under the Aadhaar services section.

Step 4: Enter your personal details such as the card number, mobile number, captcha and more in the given space.

Step 5: The website will show if your Aadhaar is liked the mobile number.

If your mobile number is linked to the card, the website will show a text: “the mobile you have entered already verified with our records.”

On the other hand, if your Aadhaar is not linked to your mobile number, you will need to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre and follow the process. It should be noted that there’s no online process to link Aadhaar and phone number as it requires biometric verification.