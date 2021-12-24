Not happy with how you look in your Aadhaar card? There’s a quick way to change the old photo and add a new one. To change your Aadhaar photo, you can simply follow the steps mentioned below. Also Read - Aadhaar card - Voter ID card linking: Check the step-by-step online process

How to change Aadhaar card photo

Step 1: To change the Aadhaar photo, you will need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre. To find the nearest center, click on the link here. Also Read - How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps

Step 2: You will then need to get the Aadhaar enrolment form. To make the process hassle-free, you can download the form from the official website of UIDAI. Also Read - Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download a copy via your phone

Step 3: Fill up the form with all the required details.

Step 4: You can then share the filled form with the Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre in charge.

Step 5: Provide your biometric details next.

Step 6: The Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre executive will then click a photo of you, to be used as your new Aadhaar photo.

Step 7: Once the process is completed, you will need to pay a service fee to update the Biometrics details on the Aadhaar.

Step 8: You will then receive an acknowledgment slip with an Update Request Number (URN).

Step 9: Using the updated URN you can check the status of your photo change request on the official website.

Step 10: You can download the Aadhaar card with the new photo from the official UIDAI website at the comfort of your home.

Note, the upgradation process might take around 90 days.

How to download Aadhaar card with a new/updated photo

Step 1: Visit https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/get-aadhaar.html

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Aadhaar’

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar Number, Enrolment ID, or Virtual ID

Step 4: Enter the captcha and click on ‘Send OTP’

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and download your new Aadhaar card. You also get the option to print it.