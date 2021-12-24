comscore Aadhaar Photo Change Process: How to change Aadhaar card photo | Step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide
News

How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide

How To

Not happy with how you look in your Aadhaar card? There’s a quick way to change the old photo and add a new one. To change your Aadhaar photo, you can simply follow the steps mentioned below.

aadhaar-card

Not happy with how you look in your Aadhaar card? There’s a quick way to change the old photo and add a new one. To change your Aadhaar photo, you can simply follow the steps mentioned below. Also Read - Aadhaar card - Voter ID card linking: Check the step-by-step online process

How to change Aadhaar card photo

Step 1: To change the Aadhaar photo, you will need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre. To find the nearest center, click on the link here. Also Read - How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps

Step 2: You will then need to get the Aadhaar enrolment form. To make the process hassle-free, you can download the form from the official website of UIDAI. Also Read - Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download a copy via your phone

Step 3: Fill up the form with all the required details.

Step 4: You can then share the filled form with the Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre in charge.

Step 5: Provide your biometric details next.

Step 6: The Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre executive will then click a photo of you, to be used as your new Aadhaar photo.

Step 7: Once the process is completed, you will need to pay a service fee to update the Biometrics details on the Aadhaar.

Step 8: You will then receive an acknowledgment slip with an Update Request Number (URN).

Step 9: Using the updated URN you can check the status of your photo change request on the official website.

Step 10: You can download the Aadhaar card with the new photo from the official UIDAI website at the comfort of your home.

Note, the upgradation process might take around 90 days.

How to download Aadhaar card with a new/updated photo

Step 1: Visit https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/get-aadhaar.html

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Aadhaar’

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar Number, Enrolment ID, or Virtual ID

Step 4: Enter the captcha and click on ‘Send OTP’

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and download your new Aadhaar card. You also get the option to print it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 24, 2021 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide
How To
How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide
Honor Magic V likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Honor Magic V likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Nintendo Switch Indie World Sale: Up to 75 percent off on Hades, Art of Rally, and more

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Indie World Sale: Up to 75 percent off on Hades, Art of Rally, and more

iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

Deals

iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

News

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide
Aadhaar card - Voter ID card linking: Check the step-by-step online process

How To

Aadhaar card - Voter ID card linking: Check the step-by-step online process
How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps
Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download a copy via your phone

How To

Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download a copy via your phone
What is Blue Aadhaar Card, how to apply for it free of cost

How To

What is Blue Aadhaar Card, how to apply for it free of cost

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V23 इन धांसू फीचर के साथ 5 जनवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 5 कैमरा

Airtel Vs Vodafone-idea: 666 रुपये में कौन दे रहा है बेहतर बेनिफिट?

OnePlus Nord 2 CE फरवरी से पहले नहीं होगा लॉन्च, 4500mAh बैटरी साथ मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire Elite Pass के जरिए रिवॉर्ड कैसे पाएं? इस तीन तरीकों से मिलेंगे कई धांसू आइटम्स

वोडाफोन-आइडिया ने दिया यूजर को झटका, बंद किए ये दो किफायती रिचार्ज प्लान

Latest Videos

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year
Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze
News
Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze
Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

Telecom

Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network
Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

News

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases
Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Telecom

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth
Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Mobiles

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers