Back when the Coronavirus lockdown was initiated, the Indian Government launched the Aarogya Setu COVID-19 tracking app for users to track if they have come in contact with an infected person, get updates on it, and so on. The app, which was launched in April last year, has gained enough popularity, as well as, features since then. This is with an aim to make people’s lives convenient knowing they have to deal with a dangerous virus. Also Read - Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Then came along a possibly positive solution to this — the CoWIN vaccine — which has now been given mainly to the COVID Warriors. This is when Aarogya Setu decided to get hold of a new feature and here we go; it now has a CoWIN section for you to get all the information on the vaccine. Also Read - WHO launches new COVID-19 updates app for Android, iOS

The new integration was announced via Aarogya Setu’s official Twitter handle and is now live on both the app’s Android and iOS versions. Therefore, here’s how you can access the functionality with these simple steps. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app now lets users delete account, erase data: Here's how

Information regarding COVID19 Vaccination now available on Aarogya Setu. Download Aarogya Setu and get to know all about COVID19 Vaccination. #SetuMeraBodyguard #IndiaFightsCorona #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/ldVP7FAVuA — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) February 8, 2021

How to access Co-WIN section in Aarogya Setu app?

Step 1: You need to head to the Aarogya Setu on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Once the app is open, you will now see a ‘CoWIN’ section next to the ‘COVID Updates’ option.

Step 3: Tap on the option to start exploring it.

Step 4: Over there, the first option is ‘Vaccine Information,’ which includes three videos that answer questions such as whether or not it is safe, how is it chosen, and how many doses need to be taken. There is also a FAQ section, which you can select and download a PDF to know all about COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Step 5: The second option is ‘Vaccine Certificate’ for those who have been vaccinated to acquire it. To get it, you need to ensure you are registered with your mobile number on the CoWIN app and have the 14-digit Beneficiary Reference ID.

Step 6: The third section is ‘Vaccine Dashboard’ from where you can know how many people have been vaccinated, state-wise. You can also get detailed insights into this by tapping on the option at the end of the page.

To clear the air, the CoWIN integration in the Aarogya Setu app doesn’t mean that the vaccine is now available for the general public. The first phase, which will provide the dose to health workers, frontline workers, and more, is still in progress.

In addition to this, currently, the CoWIN app is not available to download. Hence, the new integration can prove helpful for people to stay updated on this. Also, avoid going for various fake CoWIN apps to remain safe from privacy breaches.