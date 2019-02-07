comscore
  • Home
  • How To
  • Microsoft adds AI background blur for Skype video calls; here’s how to activate it
News

Microsoft adds AI background blur for Skype video calls; here’s how to activate it

How To

Next time you make a video call, you don’t need to tidy up your home or office.

Skype dektop 8.0

With instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger getting voice and video calling option, Skype is no longer the go-to option for making video calls. However, the Microsoft-owned company has added a new feature that may appeal to some users. The feature in question here is the AI background blur tool that smudges out the background scene, while keeping your face in focus. This comes in handy when you are doing professional meetings with clients or remote team members, with potential distractions in the background.

The AI background tool is similar to the one that Microsoft added to Teams. Basically, the AI is designed to detect features such as hair, hands, skin, facial contours and arms. It constantly analyzes the surrounding and the movements of the person in the calling screen to keep the background blur. We tried the feature, and it works even when there are two people in the frame.

A Skype call can allow someone to bypass your Android smartphone’s lock code: Report

Also Read

A Skype call can allow someone to bypass your Android smartphone’s lock code: Report

However, you need to ensure that you’re at a certain distance (1.5 meters) from the camera for the AI algorithms to work. The feature has been rolled out to Skype desktop app, but only works when you are making calls to the recipient who is also on a desktop computer. In case the recipient is on mobile, the blur background option won’t appear.

Microsoft Skype gets another redesign; Snapchat-like feature killed

Also Read

Microsoft Skype gets another redesign; Snapchat-like feature killed

How to blur background when making Skype video calls

Open Skype and start a video chat with any of your contacts. Next, right click on the camera feed and you will see an option called ‘blur my background’ just click on it. If you want to remove the background blur effect, again right click and click on “unblur my background” option.

While the option mostly works, Microsoft said in a blog post that  “we do our best to make sure that your background is always blurred, but we cannot guarantee that your background will always be blurred.”

 

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 4:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
thumb-img
News
New 'V' smartphone series to further fortify our position in India: Vivo
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Editor's Pick

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
News
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 12

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 12

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to blur background for Skype video calls

How To

How to blur background for Skype video calls
Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference
Microsoft fixes Windows 10 update issues

News

Microsoft fixes Windows 10 update issues
India topping fake news menace globally: Microsoft survey

News

India topping fake news menace globally: Microsoft survey
Oppo signs MoU with Telangana to help startups grow

News

Oppo signs MoU with Telangana to help startups grow

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 12 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

नए नियमों से TV बिल में बढ़ोतरी के दावे को ट्राई ने खारिज किया

नए नियम लागू होने पर भारत में बंद हो जाएगा व्हाट्सएप!

क्या आपका बच्चा भी खेलता है PUBG और Fortnite जैसे ऑनलाइन गेम्स? सभी स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
News
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

News

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12
Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online
Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference