The TRAI introduced a new framework for cable and DTH operators earlier this year. The changes mean users now need to choose individual channels, or packs of their choice. As a result, users will only have to pay for channels they want to watch. And to make the process simpler, DTH operators like Tata Sky have made it simpler to modify channel packs.

There are four ways to modify channel packs on your Tata Sky DTH connection. You can call up the customer care, send an SMS, use the Android or iOS app, or use the web portal. Now, if you have already selected channels, but missed out on some, you can add them anytime you want. Similarly, if you want to remove some channels, you can do it too. If you are a Tata Sky user looking to add or remove channels from your plan, here’s how to go about it.

How to modify channel packs on Tata Sky website

One of the easiest ways of making changes to your existing channel packs is by using the web portal.

Step 1: Head over to tatasky.com/wps/portal, and click on the banner to select packs.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or Tata Sky subscriber ID, followed by OTP. Once authentication is complete, you will be taken to the accounts screen. You will see a box called “Your Pack” and clicking on view will reveal all the channel packs you are currently subscribed to.

Step 3: If you want to modify pack, just click on the link on the box, which will take you to the next page where you can modify channels and packs.

Step 4: You’ll see a “+” sign beside each category, and clicking on the first one will show you all the packs that you have subscribed to. If you want to remove some channels from the existing list, just uncheck the box, and then click on “Select and Proceed” at the bottom.

Step 5: The next screen will show you the channels that you dropped/added, and if it’s correct, click on the confirm button. A confirmation message will appear on the screen, and the new pack will get activated in a few minutes.

How to add and remove channels using other ways

As mentioned above, there are other ways to add and remove channels too. The easiest way is to call up the customer care number on 1800-208-6633 from your registered mobile number. You can tell the customer care executive about the channel packs you want to add or remove. They will help you with the same.

You can also do it using the Android or iOS app, the procedure is very similar to the web interface. Lastly, Tata Sky also allows you to send an SMS to add packs. Say you don’t have ZEE Movies in your channel pack, you can turn on the TV and navigate to the channel.