comscore How to add, remove and modify channels in Tata Sky
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to add and remove channel packs from your Tata Sky DTH connection online
News

How to add and remove channel packs from your Tata Sky DTH connection online

How To

If you are a Tata Sky user, you can easily add, remove and modify channel packs based on your needs. You can do it online or using the Tata Sky Mobile app.

tata sky dth stock image

The TRAI introduced a new framework for cable and DTH operators earlier this year. The changes mean users now need to choose individual channels, or packs of their choice. As a result, users will only have to pay for channels they want to watch. And to make the process simpler, DTH operators like Tata Sky have made it simpler to modify channel packs.

There are four ways to modify channel packs on your Tata Sky DTH connection. You can call up the customer care, send an SMS, use the Android or iOS app, or use the web portal. Now, if you have already selected channels, but missed out on some, you can add them anytime you want. Similarly, if you want to remove some channels, you can do it too. If you are a Tata Sky user looking to add or remove channels from your plan, here’s how to go about it.

How to modify channel packs on Tata Sky website

One of the easiest ways of making changes to your existing channel packs is by using the web portal.

Step 1: Head over to tatasky.com/wps/portal, and click on the banner to select packs.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or Tata Sky subscriber ID, followed by OTP. Once authentication is complete, you will be taken to the accounts screen. You will see a box called “Your Pack” and clicking on view will reveal all the channel packs you are currently subscribed to.Step 2

Step 3: If you want to modify pack, just click on the link on the box, which will take you to the next page where you can modify channels and packs.Step 3

Step 4: You’ll see a “+” sign beside each category, and clicking on the first one will show you all the packs that you have subscribed to. If you want to remove some channels from the existing list, just uncheck the box, and then click on “Select and Proceed” at the bottom.  Step 4

Step 5: The next screen will show you the channels that you dropped/added, and if it’s correct, click on the confirm button. A confirmation message will appear on the screen, and the new pack will get activated in a few minutes.Step 5

How to add and remove channels using other ways

As mentioned above, there are other ways to add and remove channels too. The easiest way is to call up the customer care number on 1800-208-6633 from your registered mobile number. You can tell the customer care executive about the channel packs you want to add or remove. They will help you with the same.

You can also do it using the Android or iOS app, the procedure is very similar to the web interface. Lastly, Tata Sky also allows you to send an SMS to add packs. Say you don’t have ZEE Movies in your channel pack, you can turn on the TV and navigate to the channel.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 12, 2019 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio introduces 30 mins of free talktime to compensate customers
News
Reliance Jio introduces 30 mins of free talktime to compensate customers
WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

News

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

News

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

Nokia 7.2 Review

Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

Most Popular

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Reliance Jio introduces 30 mins of free talktime to compensate customers

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

OnePlus 7T Pro sale in India: Price, features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to add, remove and modify channels in Tata Sky

How To

How to add, remove and modify channels in Tata Sky
Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price slashed by Rs 400

News

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price slashed by Rs 400
Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

News

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market
Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

News

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here
Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

News

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

हिंदी समाचार

Google Play Store से गायब हुआ Whatsapp, अब वापस लौटा

OnePlus 7T Pro भारत में Amazon, OnePlus वेबसाइट पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Redmi 8A को आज दोपहर 12बजे Flipkart और mi.com से खरीदें

FLIPKART BIG DIWALI SALE 2019 vs AMAZON GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL: कौन सी सेल है बेस्ट

blurams ने भारतीय मार्केट में की एंट्री, स्मार्ट होम इंडस्ट्री में शुरू होगी प्राइस वॉर

News

Reliance Jio introduces 30 mins of free talktime to compensate customers
News
Reliance Jio introduces 30 mins of free talktime to compensate customers
WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

News

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

News

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy
OnePlus 7T Pro sale in India: Price, features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro sale in India: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon