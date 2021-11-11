How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter: Quick tips

Air pollution season is back this year. Every year around this time, several parts of the country – especially the northern regions, struggle to breathe fresh air. The growing air pollution over the years has led to increase in sales of air purifiers in the country. In fact, companies like Xiaomi and Realme, among others grabbed the opportunity to bring their own air purifiers to the market. Also Read - Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Read here if you want to buy a new air purifier. But if you already have an air purifier at home, it is time for you to clean the filter and set it for this season already. If your purifier filter is clogged with dust and other particles, you can either clean it or replace it. Also Read - Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

As for replacement, most companies charge around Rs 3000 – Rs 6000 for a new filter. Premium models often charge much more for filters, ofcourse. If spending on a new filter is not an option, go ahead and clean the filter with the following quick tips. Also Read - Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

How to clean washable filter

If your air purifier filter is washable, simply soak it is soap water and scrub it with a smooth cotton cloth. You can either pour water on the filter to remove the clogged dust. It should be noted that HEPA filters are delicate and any force on them can cause damage. So, be gentle.

How to clean non-washable filter

As for non-washable filter, do not use water to clean them. In fact, for such filters you should not use any kind of liquid. You can simply take a dry, clean, cotton cloth and gently rub it to take off the layer of dust. Do not tap the filter hard to remove dust as it can cause damage and you may need to pay extra and replace the filter. Since these filters are gentle, you will need to be gentle in cleaning.

Keep this in mind

It should be noted that cleaning doesn’t work at all times.

Different brands specify different life span for filters and consumers must follow that strictly. In most cases, a filter at max lasts for 3 months, cleaning it can extend the life space by another month or two. So, in most instances, a filter may last for at least six months, post which you will need to buy a replacement.