There are several OTT platforms available in India and the number is only growing with every passing day. Starting from Amazon Prime to Netflix to Disney+ Hotstar and many others. Previously, we discussed about Netflix and the best plans you can opt for, now we will discuss about Amazon Prime and the subscription plans it offers to users in India. If you want to watch Family Man Season 2, here's how to subscribe to Amazon Prime and cancel it when required.

Amazon Prime subscriptions plans in India

Amazon offers two Prime subscriptions for users in India. One Prime membership comes with a validity of 3-months while the second one is an annual plan. Let's take a look at the Prime membership available in India:

–Rs 999 Amazon Prime membership: This is an annual Prime membership that you can get. The plan offers access to all the prime benefits including access to Prime video, free home delivery of products and much more.

–Rs 329 Amazon Prime membership: This is a three-months Prime membership that brings access to all the prime benefits including access to Prime video, free home delivery of products and much more.

There was a one-month Prime membership available as well but Amazon recently discontinued the subscription plan in India.

How to get Amazon Prime membership

Subscribing to Prime membership is easy. All you will need to do is, head to the Amazon Prime website at https://www.amazon.in/gp/prime. You will then need to select or tap the signup button, and then follow all the on-screen instructions to complete payment and signup process. You can purchase Prime membership using credit card, debit card, net banking, and Amazon Pay Balance, except Bajaj Finserv No Cost EMI.

How to cancel Amazon Prime membership



-Head over to the Amazon Prime membership page

-Select End membership option

-Follow the on-screen instructions to cancel subscription.

Note: If you don’t wish to buy a Prime membership, there several mobile and broadband plans from companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel and other that offer free Prime membership. You can may be subscribe to one of those plans.