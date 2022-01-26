Unfortunately, it’s the same with most tech giants these days (including Apple which boasts about its privacy policies). Be it Amazon, Meta, Google, or any other, most of the major tech giants in the world record your activities, including eating preferences and a lot more. Also Read - People want to boycott Amazon for selling products with image of the Indian flag on them

In the last several years, Amazon has been in the limelight due to its recording features especially on its Alexa-powered smart speakers. If you have Alexa at home, you will be surprised to know that your smart speaker knows you more than you know yourself. Weird, right?

Alexa records almost everything you converse with her about. Whether you ask her to order your favorite food to add a certain product to your shopping list, Alexa knows it all. The smart speaker knows your likes and dislikes, who you speak to the most, and every other thing.

It’s not just your Alexa device as the Amazon website also works in a similar manner. For instance, if you visit the Amazon shopping app/website, it will log your browsing history and shopping data. Like all other tech websites/ devices, Amazon records these data with the aim to provide a better user experience as per their preferences.

If you use Amazon platforms/devices in your day-to-day life and want to check all data the tech giant records of you, there’s a way out. Check out the step-by-step process here.

How to know what Amazon knows about you

Step 1: Head over to this link here.

Step 2: You will then need to login with your credentials.

Step 3: Click on Request My Data link shown on the screen.

Step 4: From the dropdown menu, select the data you want from Amazon.

Step 5: If you want to see everything that the company knows about you, click on Request all your data option.

Step 6: Then click on Submit Request option.

Step 7: You will then need to click on the validation link sent on your registered email ID.

Once the process is followed, Amazon will share the complete list of data it has of you.