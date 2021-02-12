How to share music via Echo devices with your friends

Amazon has rolled out new music sharing feature, which allows users to share music via the Alexa app on Echo devices. With this new feature, users will be able to share any song they come across while listening to music on an Echo device. The tech giant said that this feature is “just the beginning,” hinting that there are a lot of other music features that will be making their way into the Alexa ecosystem soon. Also Read - Amazon is reportedly working on a wall-mounted Echo device

The feature is being rolled out in phases and will be made available to all Echo device users soon, inside of the Alexa app. Also Read - Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Here's how the voice assistant has grown

How to enable Alexa Communications

Before we take a look at how you can use this feature, you and your friend will both have to enable Alexa Communications first on your respective account. To do so you can follow the given steps: Also Read - 5 interesting facts about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos you didn't know

Open the Alexa app.

Head over into the ‘Communications tab’.

Now enable the service.

How to use Amazon’s new music sharing feature

While listening to a track, you can activate the feature by saying “Alexa share this song with …”.

Alexa will then send over the song to the contact.

The contact can then listen to the track and send a reaction as feedback as well.

How to check if the contact is eligible to receive music

Open the Alexa app.

Head over to the Communications tab.

Tap on the ‘new message’ button.

This will bring up a list of all of the eligible contacts.

Users receiving music notifications do not need to be subscribed to Amazon Music or set it as the default music streaming app. They can listen to the songs on any of the streaming services available. If Alexa is not able to find the song, then it will suggest the user a station based on the artist’s name or the song title.