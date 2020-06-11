comscore Android 11 beta now available for download: How to install | BGR India
The latest Android version will be available later this year but right now you can get a sneak peak into its set of features.

  • Published: June 11, 2020 9:55 PM IST
Android 11 beta version is now available to download. The upcoming Android version can be installed on select phones. For this, users have to sign for the Android beta program. Also Read - Android 11 beta releases only for Pixel devices, non-Pixel devices could be supported later

However, despite the timely release, there is some bad news with the latest beta. Unlike Android 10 first beta, you can install the new build on only a handful of devices. In comparison, when the first Android 10 beta rolled out, it supported about two dozen devices. Also Read - 'Say Namaste' Made in India video conferencing Android and iOS app launched

The new beta supports only the Google Pixel 2 series, 3 series, 3a series, and Pixel 4 series. The beta 1 release includes the final SDK and NDK APIs. Google will also open Play Store publishing for apps targeting Android 11. The update already includes some features previously not seen in the Developer Preview 4. But if you’re wondering how to sign up for the program and use the beta version, we’ve got you covered. Follow the steps given below to get it done. Also Read - Flipkart adds Voice Assistant shopping feature for grocery on Android app

How to sign up for Android Beta program

Step 1: Head over to the Android Beta website and sign in with your Gmail ID.

Step 2: Now click on the View eligible devices to see the devices which can run the Android 11 beta version. This can be any Pixel phone from 2 to 4XL.

Step 3: Select the device on which you to get the over the air (OTA) update of 11 beta . Read through the terms and conditions and accept to move ahead.

Step 3: Go to Settings – System update on the Pixel phone and check for new update. You will get notification for Android 11 beta. Click on it to try the pre-released version.

Things to note

Google says since the version 11 is yet to release, it will have bugs and issues which can alter the behavior of a device. So, it’s highly recommended do not use the beta version on a primary device. By downloading the beta version, your Pixel phone will not be getting monthly security updates, till the version does not roll out to everyone. And most importantly, if you decide to roll back the version after installing the beta, you will have to reset the device and start using it from scratch. This means you will lose all the data stored on the device.

  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 9:55 PM IST

