comscore Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series
  • Home
  • How To
  • Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series
News

Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series

How To

If your device supports the latest Android 11 operating system, you are lucky as you experience some of its features even before its stable release. One of the fun features that Android 11 offers is "

  • Published: September 21, 2020 6:40 PM IST
whatsapp messenger instagram

If your device supports the latest Android 11 operating system, you are lucky as you experience some of its features even before its stable release. One of the fun features that Android 11 offers is “Chat bubbles” and it works like Facebook Messenger. It is great for you if you are someone who chats on different apps at the same time. With this feature enabled, you don’t need to go to the particular app and will able to quickly respond to messages. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

You can remove the chat bubble from your screen by just holding down on the chat bubble and you will witness an “X” icon at the bottom of your screen. You just need to drag that to the icon and let go to delete it. The new Android 11 feature currently works with Google Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, and a few other messaging apps. Also Read - How to install OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

Apart from the below-mentioned steps, you can enable the feature by just long pressing on the messaging app and visiting the App Info section. You then need to tap on Notifications > Bubbles > All Conversations can bubble. You can check out the alternative steps below to know more about how you can enable the chat bubbles for messaging apps. However, if these don’t work for you, then there must some bug or an issue and you will have to wait for the next update. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions: Finally maturing

Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series

Step 1: First you need to make sure that the chat bubbles option is enabled in the settings. Just go to Settings and type bubbles in the search bar. Tap on Bubbles and enable it.

Step 2: Then go to Apps & notifications.

Step 3: Tap on “See all apps.” You then need to visit the messaging app you want to enable the chat bubbles for. Once you open the app, go to Notifications > tap on Bubbles > All Conversations can bubble.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2020 6:40 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
News
Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

News

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

News

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series

How To

Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series
OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

News

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live
OnePlus Buds app could soon work with all Android phones

News

OnePlus Buds app could soon work with all Android phones
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 20A vs Narzo 20 vs Narzo 20 Pro : कौन है सबसे ज्यादा दमदार

Tecno Spark 6 Air का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

वोडाफोन आइडिया (Vi) इन यूजर्स को फ्री में दे रही 3GB डेटा

Samsung Galaxy F सीरीज का हुआ ऐलान, जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च

IPL 2020: Disney+ Hotstar पर आया नया फीचर, टीवी पर दिख सकते हैं आप

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
News
Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

News

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live
Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India
WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

News

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages
Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers