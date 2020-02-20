Last night, Google released the first Developer Preview for the next Android update, which for now, will be referred to as Android 11. The new preview is actually here earlier than the Android 10 preview came out last year. Here’s what you have to do to get it on your phone right now if your device supports Project Treble that is.

For those who want a stable experience from their smartphones, beware that this step could introduce bugs you probably don’t want. These bugs could even go and break some features entirely. Further, since it is the very first preview release, you should definitely expect some big bugs.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

However, if you like to live on the bleeding edge of technology and must try out the new preview, here is what you have to do. If you’ve come this far and are willing to take the risks, we assume you are familiar terms like custom ROMs, GSI images and custom recovery. BGR India is not responsible for anything that could go wrong with your device.

How to install Android 11 GSI ROMs on Project Treble devices

Step 1: The Android 11 developer previews are available as downloadable GSI image files via XDA. You will find the GSI files below the Pixel devices which get direct developer previews. There will be two GSIs, one for ARM64 CPUs and another for x86 CPUs. Download the corresponding file and place it on your desktop or a flash drive.

Step 2: Now that you have the Android 11 GSI ROM, you have to install it via a custom recovery. Before going ahead with this ensure you have the following things checked. An unlocked bootloader, Project Treble compatibility (official), TWRP recovery and all your data backed up.

Step 3: Once everything is backed up, reboot to TWRP. Here navigate to the wipe options and wipe of the following categories – System, Data, Cache, Dalvik/ART Cache. If you want a completely clean experience you can wipe your internal storage too. This isn’t necessary but is a cleaner practice to follow since you’re upgrading to the new Android 11 version. If your device needs some particular instructions to be followed or some files to be installed before you use a GSI ROM, this is where you should do that.

Step 4: Copy the previously downloaded Android 11 GSI ROM to your device now. If you put in an OTG flash drive, connect it to the phone now, and reboot to TWRP so it detects the new storage.

Once you’ve wiped the categories, head back to TWRP home and choose ‘Install’. Navigate to the Android 11 GSI ROM for your device and install it. Check the ‘Reboot after installation’ option to go directly to boot after the installation is done.

Step 6: After the installation is done, your phone could take a few minutes to boot up since it is the first boot-up of the new system. Don’t consider yourself to be in trouble unless the device hasn’t booted in over 15-20 minutes.

That’s it. You now have Android 11 developer preview 1 installed on your device. We’d suggest you do not install this on your primary phones just yet unless you actually are a developer who needs it.