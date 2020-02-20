comscore Android 11: How to get it on your Project Treble device | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • Android 11: How to get latest Android beta on your phone right now
News

Android 11: How to get latest Android beta on your phone right now

How To

Google recently released the first developer preview of the new Android 11. Apart from Pixel devices, the developer preview can be downloaded on any Android smartphone that supports Project Treble.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 11:31 AM IST
Android 11

Last night, Google released the first Developer Preview for the next Android update, which for now, will be referred to as Android 11. The new preview is actually here earlier than the Android 10 preview came out last year. Here’s what you have to do to get it on your phone right now if your device supports Project Treble that is.

Related Stories


For those who want a stable experience from their smartphones, beware that this step could introduce bugs you probably don’t want. These bugs could even go and break some features entirely. Further, since it is the very first preview release, you should definitely expect some big bugs.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

However, if you like to live on the bleeding edge of technology and must try out the new preview, here is what you have to do. If you’ve come this far and are willing to take the risks, we assume you are familiar terms like custom ROMs, GSI images and custom recovery. BGR India is not responsible for anything that could go wrong with your device.

How to install Android 11 GSI ROMs on Project Treble devices

Step 1: The Android 11 developer previews are available as downloadable GSI image files via XDA. You will find the GSI files below the Pixel devices which get direct developer previews. There will be two GSIs, one for ARM64 CPUs and another for x86 CPUs. Download the corresponding file and place it on your desktop or a flash drive.

Step 2: Now that you have the Android 11 GSI ROM, you have to install it via a custom recovery. Before going ahead with this ensure you have the following things checked. An unlocked bootloader, Project Treble compatibility (official), TWRP recovery and all your data backed up.

Step 3: Once everything is backed up, reboot to TWRP. Here navigate to the wipe options and wipe of the following categories – System, Data, Cache, Dalvik/ART Cache. If you want a completely clean experience you can wipe your internal storage too. This isn’t necessary but is a cleaner practice to follow since you’re upgrading to the new Android 11 version. If your device needs some particular instructions to be followed or some files to be installed before you use a GSI ROM, this is where you should do that.

Step 4: Copy the previously downloaded Android 11 GSI ROM to your device now. If you put in an OTG flash drive, connect it to the phone now, and reboot to TWRP so it detects the new storage.

Once you’ve wiped the categories, head back to TWRP home and choose ‘Install’. Navigate to the Android 11 GSI ROM for your device and install it. Check the ‘Reboot after installation’ option to go directly to boot after the installation is done.

Step 6: After the installation is done, your phone could take a few minutes to boot up since it is the first boot-up of the new system. Don’t consider yourself to be in trouble unless the device hasn’t booted in over 15-20 minutes.

Android 11 Developer Preview released for Google Pixel devices: Here is what's new

Also Read

Android 11 Developer Preview released for Google Pixel devices: Here is what's new

That’s it. You now have Android 11 developer preview 1 installed on your device. We’d suggest you do not install this on your primary phones just yet unless you actually are a developer who needs it.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG releases Australia Fire Relief pan skin to contribute for the cause
Gaming
PUBG releases Australia Fire Relief pan skin to contribute for the cause
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens

Android 11: How to get it on Project Treble devices

How To

Android 11: How to get it on Project Treble devices

LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features

News

LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features

Android 11 Developer Preview: How to install on Pixel phones

How To

Android 11 Developer Preview: How to install on Pixel phones

Most Popular

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens

LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features

Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India today

Lenovo TWS H10 Pro earbuds launching in India

Android 11 Developer Preview released for Pixel devices

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android 11: How to get it on Project Treble devices

How To

Android 11: How to get it on Project Treble devices
Android 11 Developer Preview: How to install on Pixel phones

How To

Android 11 Developer Preview: How to install on Pixel phones
Android 11 Developer Preview released for Pixel devices

News

Android 11 Developer Preview released for Pixel devices
Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras

News

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
Google Station withdraws from India

News

Google Station withdraws from India

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्च होने जा रहे पहले 5G स्मार्टफोन iQoo 3 की प्राइसिंग का खुलासा, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Honor 9X न्यू Emerald Green कलर वेरिएंट में हुआ पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG W10 Alpha भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, शाओमी और रियलमी को मिलेगी टक्कर

Realme C3 कल तक ओपन सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Redmi पावर बैंक mi.com पर ओपन सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens
LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features

News

LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features
Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India today

News

Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India today
Lenovo TWS H10 Pro earbuds launching in India

News

Lenovo TWS H10 Pro earbuds launching in India
Android 11 Developer Preview released for Pixel devices

News

Android 11 Developer Preview released for Pixel devices