Android 12 public beta rolling out now: How to install on your Google Pixel phone

At Google I/O 2021 last night, the US-based tech giant has officially announced the latest iteration of Android dubbed Android 12. While the stable build is yet to release, possibly later this year, for compatible devices, Google has pushed out Android 12 public beta software update for Pixel devices. That’s right, all compatible Pixel phone users will be able to get the sweetness of new Android 12, but you should keep in mind that this is a beta update and comes with several bug and issues, which will be fixed at the stable release. Also Read - Google I/O 2021 Event to bring Android 12: Compatible devices, expected release date, confirmed features

Besides Pixel devices, some other phones from brands like OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE will also get the taste of Android 12 in the days to come. The release timeline, however, hasn’t been revealed yet. At the moment, Pixel phone users can enroll for Android 12 public beta on Google’s Android beta site. Let’s take a quick look at how to install Android 12 public beta update on Pixel right away. Also Read - Google I/O 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Keynote, What to expect

How to install Android 12 public beta on Pixel

-To install Android 12 beta update, head over to the Android 12 beta website to enroll.

-Check for your phone name in the list available on the website by clicking on the “View your eligible devices” option.

-Once you enroll for the Android beta update, you will be nudged via a notification that the software is ready to install. To check manually, head over to the settings menu > System > System Update > tap on “Check for update” to check if you can download the new Android 12 software update.

If you don’t have Pixel phone but one of the supported phones from other brands like OnePlus, Realme, Sharp, among others, follow the instructions given on the official website.

Before installing the software update, ensure to connect your Pixel phone to a stable WiFi network and also backup all your personal data.

Android 12: List of compatible devices

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3A

Pixel 3A XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4A

Pixel 4A 5G

Pixel 5

Asus Zenfone 8

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo iQOO 7

Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11I, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

Some models from Sharp, Tecno, and Realme