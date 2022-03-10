The integrity of the security of some of the flagship Android smartphones may be at risk. A new vulnerability has been discovered that allows malicious actors to take control of your device. The new vulnerability CVE-2022-0847 named “Dirty Pipe” is basically an exploit found in the recent versions of the Linux kernel. Also Read - Redmi 10 launch date announced: Phone to get a massive performance upgrade

Max Kellermann disclosed the new vulnerability and claimed that it was only found in the latest versions. Only devices with Android 12 have been impacted by this new vulnerability. If any bad actor wants, they will be able to exploit this flaw to make changes in the affected device. Also Read - BJP Chief JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked briefly, asks donations for Russia

How can “Dirty Pipe” impact you?

When you install new applications, you are asked for certain permissions, which also include access to the files on the phone. Most apps just have access to read these files. With this exploit in place, a bad actor can potentially get admin rights. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

While this new flaw was found in Linux-powered devices, Android devices also use Linux Kernel which allows the software to communicate with the hardware.

Silver lining

While this newly discovered vulnerability can harm Android devices, only devices that are running on Android 12 are impacted. Moreover, according to a report by 9to5Google, only devices that started their lives on Android 12 have a chance of being affected. If this statement turns out to be true, all phones in Galaxy S22 series, iQoo 9 series, Realme 9 Pro+ and Pixel 6 series devices among others can be impacted by it.

How to check if your device is impacted

The Linux Kernel 5.8 version was launched in 2020 and that’s the only one impacted by this flaw. You can go to your Android phone’s settings, then tap on ‘About Phone’ and then tap on Android Version. There you’ll be able to see “Kernel version”. Click on that and check if you are running version 5.8. A lot many phones may have already moved to an updated version. Our iQoo 9 Pro unit has already moved to 5.10 variant.

If your device is running on Kernel version 5.8, the best option you have right now is to update your device to the latest release.