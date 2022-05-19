comscore How to block spam calls on your Android smartphone
Android hacks: How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Spam calls and robo calls are some of the most annoying things in the digital world. But worry not, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can get rid of them for good.

Image: Pixabay

Spam calls or robo calls are one of the most annoying things in the digital world. They distract you from work, they give you services that you don’t want and some they try to defraud you with fraudulent. In short, spam calls aren’t just pesky but they can be dangerous too. In today’s guide we will walk you through the steps using which you can ensure that spam calls never bother you again. Also Read - YouTube's player will now show the 'most replayed' parts of a video to save your time

But before we do that, it is important to understand what are the most common types of spam calls. First are the robo-calls. These calls are generally pre-recorded messages and they’re often automated. They are often used for selling products and services to people. Then there are telemarketing calls that are used by real companies to sell you their products and services. The third ones are scam calls. These calls are aimed at defrauding people and scamming them into revealing their financial data or other sensitive data among other things. Also Read - How to find who is tracking your mobile

Now, Google offers two features to Android users to protect them from spam calls. These features are — Caller ID and spam protection and they are turned on on Android phones by default. However, users can choose to turn them off. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games you should pre-register immediately

So, if you aren’t sure, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can turn on Caller ID and spam protection and block spam calls on your Android smartphone.

How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now tap More options and then tap the Settings button.

Step 3: Next, tap the Spam and Call Screen option.

Step 4: Now, rurn See caller & spam ID on (if it is turned off).

How to mark calls as spams

In addition to this, Android users can also mark a call spam and block it in case a spam call slips through Google’s tough scrutiny, or if a spammer is calling them from a legit-looking number. Here’s what you need to do next:

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 1: At the bottom of the app, tap the Recent tab.

Step 1: Now, tap the call you want to report as spam.

Step 1: Then tap Block or Report spam.

  Published Date: May 19, 2022 6:21 PM IST

