Google, last year introduced the ‘Nearby Share’ feature for users to share files, data with ease, much like it happens for iOS users, thanks to AirDrop. The functionality now has a new capability to further make the feature better, which will allow you to share apps with people and probably force them into trying them at least once. Also Read - Android 12 to get Snow Cone codename, one-hand usage mode and more

This ability comes after Google made an announcement regarding the same at the end of 2020. Nearby Share’s app share capability was bound to arrive in the “coming weeks,” and two months later, we finally have it. It is also in addition to the app-sharing feature available on the Google Files Go app. Also Read - Google Stadia to get more than 100 new games in 2021: Launch Date, Price and Availability

So, if you wish to keep on sharing your favourite apps with friends and tell them how awesome a particular app is, keep on reading for we are here to tell how to go about the whole process. Also Read - Google updates its YouTube app on iOS for the first time in 2 months

How to share apps on Android using Nearby Share?

For starters, you need to enable the Nearby Share (via the Notification Panel) on both the Android devices that will be required to share apps. Another thing to note is that the process will take place via the Google Play Store, which makes sense since its only for Google’s native apps. Once all this is done, here’s what you need to follow next:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on both Android smartphones.

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner of the Play Store.

Step 3: Select the ‘My Apps and Games’ option.

Step 4: Once you are on the app-sheet, you have to go for the ‘Share’ option present next to the ‘Library.’

Step 5: This is the section from where you can initiate the process. To send apps, you need to select the ‘Send’ option and in order to receive apps, you know what to do.

Step 6: Upon tapping on the ‘Send’ option, you now need to select the app(s) you want to share.

Step 7: Once this is done, the receiver now has to follow the first five steps mentioned above and select the ‘Receive’ option.

Step 8: Now, wait for a few seconds, following which both devices will receive a code that will get self-authenticated.

Step 9: After this, the recipient now has to accept the app-share, following which the app will get shared in a few seconds.

One thing noteworthy is that apps will only be shared and not downloaded. The apps will appear in the Receiving section and if you wish to, you can then install them. Another exciting thing about the feature is that it neither requires a Wi-Fi connection nor mobile data for the above process to take place.

The app-sharing ability is now available on Android. We got to try it and it’s pretty easy and quick to share apps with people. A minute or two later, the process gets completed and now you can easily tell people about an app you have been raving about for so long. Its that simple.