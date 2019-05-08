Android Q Beta now available for Realme 3 Pro; here's how to download and install

At the I/O 2019 conference, Google announced a new developer beta version of Android Q. Even though this is the third beta version, some smartphone makers are simply referring to it as Android Q Beta. As part of the announcement, Google revealed that the Android Q Beta is now available on a total of 21 smartphones which includes the Google Pixel lineup. This means the beta version is available on 15 non-Google smartphones across 12 different smartphone brands and sub-brands.

The list of non-Google devices includes a number of recently launched devices including LG G8 ThinQ, Oppo Reno, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, and even the Realme 3 Pro. Given that we have the Realme 3 Pro with us that we reviewed recently and that it is available on sale in the Indian market, we thought about installing the new Android Q Beta on the device. It is worth noting that Realme 3 Pro is not the only Android Q Beta supported smartphone in the Indian market but it sure is the cheapest.

Watch: Android Q First Look

However, before we start with the instructions to install the Beta on the device, it is worth noting that Android Q Beta is still in testing stages and not as stable as the official ColorOS 6 Operating System that comes with Realme 3 Pro. We do not recommend this installation process for users who have little to no experience in flashing custom ROMs on Android devices. This process will remove all the data from your smartphone so it is essential that you take a backup of all the important data present on your Realme 3 Pro smartphone.

How to install Android Q Beta on Realme 3 Pro

Step One

Download the ROM upgrade package “P2Q.ozip” from https://bit.ly/2vNnEG8 link and then copy it on the internal storage of your device. The package is about 1.25GB in size.

Step Two

Press the power button and shut down the smartphone and then press and how the power button along with the volume down button to enter the recovery mode.

Step Three

In recovery mode, select, “Install from storage device” then “From phone storage” and then select the “P2Q.ozip” file.

Step Four

Wait for the system upgrade to reach 100 percent which takes about 3 minutes and then reboot the device to enjoy the latest Android Q Beta. If everything goes smooth, your phone will restart with Android Q Beta.

Few things to note

Realme has mentioned that installing Android Q Beta will not void the warranty of your smartphone. Instead, if you end up bricking your smartphone in the process, you simply need to visit a Realme service center to get your smartphone repaired. Last but not least, let’s talk about some known issues with the updates before diving in. According to a list collated by users, the fingerprint scanner does not work, Files can’t be transferred using USB file transfer, AVI videos can’t be played on the smartphone, and accessibility touch vibration can’t be turned off.

Other known issues include phone dialer force closing during calls in certain conditions, Pattern PIN and password screen lock options not working, adaptive brightness not working, and the device start time being slightly longer. Now that we know everything about the Android Q Beta on Realme 3 Pro, let’s talk about how to install it.

Disclaimer: Be very careful while installing the Android Q Beta, as even a single mistake could potentially brick your device. Proceed at your own risk.