Annoyed with the constant in-app review alerts? Here's how to turn it off for good

While developers seek in-app reviews or feedback on apps to boost their ranking in the App Store, it can be overwhelming for users. Here's how to shut the pop-ups on iPhone, Mac

Major app stores offer a plethora of apps across categories. While it is a convenient option to get everything in the one-stop-shop, constant alerts of asking for app reviews are anything but annoying that we can’t avoid. Also Read - Apple could ditch the crown for optical sensors in future Apple Watch models

Developers seek in-app reviews or feedback on apps to boost their ranking in the App Store. While reviews benefit the developers, they can be overwhelming on the users’ end. Moreover, some apps make it difficult to shut out if you don’t give the rating right away. If you are looking for ways to keep these frequent pop-ups away or get rid of them once and for all, there is an easy solution for that. Here’s how you can turn off in-app review requests on Apple devices. Also Read - Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice

How to turn off in-app review pop-ups on iPhone, iPad

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Also Read - What happens to an Apple Account after the death of a user? Check steps to set up a legacy contact

Step 2: Scroll down and navigate, search for App Store.

Step 3: Swipe down and turn off the toggle button next to “In-App Ratings & Reviews.”

How to turn off in-app review requests on Mac

If you want to keep the requests off permanently on your Mac here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Open the App Store app on your Mac.

Step 2: Next up, click App Store in the top left corner, and then select Preferences.

Step 3: Then untick the box next to In-App Ratings and Reviews.

That’s it, you won’t receive any alerts seeking in-app reviews when you open any app or get pop-ups when downloading a new app on your Apple device.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 3:10 PM IST

