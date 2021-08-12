How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Android

comscore Apex Legends Mobile now available for pre-registration on Android: How to pre-register
Apex Legends Mobile now available for pre-registration on Android: How to pre-register

Apex Legends Mobile is now available for pre-registration on Android via the Google Play Store. Here's how you can pre-register for the game.

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games on PC, consoles and is soon going to be made available on Android smartphones. The game is now available on the Google Play Store for pre-registration, with Respawn already testing the early version of Apex Legends Mobile with a limited number of players. Also Read - MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, MIUI for Pad launched: What do the new operating system skins bring?

On Android, the game will go up against the likes of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire and more. However, before the game is finally made available it will undergo multiple testing stages and will continue to evolve at each stage. So take note that the current version of the game does not represent the final presentation of the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch date leaks: Know when you could play BGMI on iPhone

So far all of the initial reviews of Apex Legends Mobile have been positive. The largest change that players have reported from the PC and the console version is that the game is in the third-person perspective by default. The game is currently being regionally beta-tested in select regions like the Philippines and India. Also Read - World's smallest 4G smartphone is currently available at around Rs 7,500: Details here

To recall, Apex Legends PC and console versions have been quite successful. The game has managed to quickly shoot up Twitch charts to become one of the most popular games on the platform and it saw similarly impressive numbers on Steam, according to SteamDB.

How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on the Google Play Store

You are required to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on the Google Play Store, so that you get to play the game as soon as it is made available. Pre-registered users might also get the chance to play the game in its beta stages if they are lucky. To pre-register follow the given steps:

  • Open the Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.
  • Search for Apex Legends Mobile or click the link here.
  • Here you will be required to tap the pre-register button.
  • Once you do so, you will be signed up for the game.
  • Google Play Store will now intimate you whenever the game is made available for download.

Neither EA or Respawn have commented on when the iOS version of the game would be made available.

  Published Date: August 12, 2021 1:42 PM IST

