comscore How to use AirPods with Android smartphones
  • Home
  • How To
  • Apple Hacks How To Use Airpods With Android Smartphones
News

Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

How To

Here is step-by-step guide that will help you pair your Android smartphone with your Apple AirPods.

Highlights

  • Most Apple accessories like Apple Watch only work with Android devices.
  • However, AirPods can be paired with Android devices.
  • All AirPods can be paired with Android smartphones.
AirPods Pro 2

Perfect pairings do exist in the world. Like Peanut butter and jelly, hot chocolate and marshmallows, tea and pakoras, and AirPods and Android smartphones. Really, hear us out! Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,599 on Flipkart: Check offers here

Most Apple accessories such as Apple Watch series and AirTags are compatible only with Apple devices. However, that is not true for Apple AirPods. AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are not only compatible with Apple devices, but they also work with ‘non-Android’ devices, meaning Android devices. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.2 with better always-on display, Freeform app and more

This means that you can use your Android OS-powered smartphone, say one from Samsung or OnePlus or Realme with Apple’s hearables. While connecting AirPods and Android devices is possible, there are some limitations as well. For instance, you won’t be able to access Apple’s virtual digital assistant, Siri, via this technique. You will also not be able to see AirPod’s battery indicator on your Android smartphone. But other than that, you will be perform tasks such as answer calls, listen to music, change tracks or play or pause tracks even when you have connected your AirPods with an Android smartphone. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, may cost $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max

“You can use AirPods as a Bluetooth headset with a non-Apple device. You can’t use Siri, but you can listen and talk,” Apple wrote in a support page.

Apple AirPods that are compatible with Android devices

— Apple AirPods (all generations)
— Apple AirPods Pro (all generations)
— Apple AirPods Max (all generations)

How to pair your AirPods with Android smartphone

If you want to pair your Android smartphone with a pair of AirPods, here is what you need to do:

Step 1: On your Android device, turn on Bluetooth connectivity. For this, go to the Settings app > then go to Connections section > tap the Bluetooth option > toggle the button on.

Step 2: If you are using AirPods or AirPods Pro follow these steps: Keep your AirPods or AirPods Pro in the charging case > open the lid > press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case for about five seconds, or until the status light flashes white.

Step 3: If you are using AirPods Max, follow these steps > press and hold the noise control button for about five seconds, or until the status light flashes white.

Step 4: When your AirPods appear in the list of Bluetooth devices, select them to complete the pairing process.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2022 6:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to use AirPods with Android smartphones
How To
How to use AirPods with Android smartphones
Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,599 on Flipkart: Check offers here

News

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,599 on Flipkart: Check offers here

Qualcomm unveils Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets with over 20 Gbps capacity

News

Qualcomm unveils Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets with over 20 Gbps capacity

Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Lucknow: Check details

Telecom

Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Lucknow: Check details

OnePlus announces offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2T Lite and more

Deals

OnePlus announces offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2T Lite and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,599 on Flipkart: Check offers here

Apple iPhones get 5G support in India: Check details

Apple iPhones get 5G support in India: Check details

Qualcomm unveils Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets with over 20 Gbps capacity

Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Lucknow: Check details

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?