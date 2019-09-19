Apple iOS 13: How to download and install on iPhone, and iPod Touch

Technology giant Apple is all set to launch the much anticipated, final version of iOS, Apple iOS 13 tonight. This means that everyone with a compatible Apple iPhone or iPod needs to be prepared to download the new OS. The final version of the operating system comes after a number of developer and public betas for testing. For the people unaware, the company initially announced iOS 13 back in June at WWDC 2019. Apple also shared a comprehensive list of changes that one can expect from Apple iOS 13.

Apple iOS 13 changes

The primary and most visible change that we can expect in Apple iOS 13 is the introduction of a dedicated Dark Mode. In addition, the company will also roll out built-in video editor and improve the existing image editor. Apple is also rolling out its privacy and security-focused “Sign in with Apple” framework for third-party apps and services. The company also revealed that it has made optimizations to the app launch speeds and update size. This means that apps will launch faster and won’t be as large while downloading or updates.

Release time and compatible devices

Apple does not reveal the exact time of release for its software upgrades. However, taking a look at previous iOS upgrades, we can expect it to be available around 10 pm in India. It is likely that you will experience slower download speeds during the night because of the server load. You may have to wait for a couple of hours for the download to complete. In case you want better speeds, it is ideal to wait for the initial download frenzy to subside. The company has already revealed that it is planning to launch iOS 13.1 on September 30, 2019.

Now, let’s talk about the device compatibility of the iOS 13. As per WWDC 2019 announcement, all devices from iPhone 6s and seventh-generation iPod touch will get the update. Going by the list, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, and seventh-generation iPod touch will get the upcoming update. Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will come with iOS 13.1 out of the box.

Apple iOS 13: How to download and install on your iPhone or iPod touch

There are two ways to update your iPhone or iPod Touch to Apple iOS 13. The first method is relatively simple and straightforward with the help on an Over The Air (OTA) update. The second method with the help of iTunes needs you to be a bit more involved. You need access to a computer for this process and it works both on a Mac or a PC. However, before starting the install, you should take care of two really important things. One is to take a backup of all your important data. Second is to ensure that your iPhone or iPod is charged to a sufficient level before the update. Once you have done that, here are the two ways to update your iPhone or iPod touch to iOS 13.

The OTA method

Step 1:Head to “Software Update” section in the “General” option in the “Settings” app to check for the new update. Once here, the device will automatically check for the update and allow you to download the package on your device.

Step 2:Tap on the “Download and Install” button on this screen to get started. One should note that you need to be on a Wi-Fi connection to start the download. For context, iOS does not allow OS to upgrade download on mobile data.

Step 3:Select the “Install” button once you are done downloading the update. Tap on the “Agree” button to accept all terms and conditions to start the installation process. Your device will restart to complete the update process.

Updating iPhone with iTunes

Step 1:Connect your iPhone or iPod Touch to your PC or Mac with the lightning cable. Once you have done this, open iTunes and click on the icon for your device on the top-left corner. Here, you need to click on the “Summary” button from the pane on the left side.

Step 2:Here, find the “Check for update” button to find the latest update and click the “Download and update” button.

Step 3:From here, you need to follow the on-screen instructions to upgrade your device to iOS 13.