iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades

Apple just released the 1.4GB iOS 15.1 update for its iPhones and iPod Touch. Here's a look at what's new and how you can download the update.

Apple just released its iOS 15.1 update alongside the macOS Monterey and the iPadOS 15.1 updates. iOS 15.1 is the company’s first major update since iOS 15 back in September. The new update brings in a number of features including support for SharePlay and ProRes recording, along with other tweaks and stability fixes. Also Read - macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

iOS 15.1: How to download

To download iOS 15.1 on your iPhone or iPod touch model you can follow the given steps: Also Read - PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

  • Head over to the Settings panel.
  • Find and open the General tab.
  • Tap on the Software Update option.
  • Tap on the “Check for Updates” option.
  • After the update shows up, tap on download and install.
  • Now the update will install automatically on your device.

Note: iOS 15.1 update has a file size of about 1.4GB. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro shipping delayed to late November: Report

What’s new

The iOS 15.1 update brings in the new SharePlay feature, which will allow users to virtually watch movies and TV shows together using FaceTime. Apart from this, it also allows users to stream music and albums available on Apple Music while speaking with contacts on FaceTime.

The new SharePlay feature further allows users to share their screens with people on a FaceTime call. iOS 15.1 also brings an update for the Apple Wallet, which allows users to keep a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which they can then show at stores or public places.

For the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iOS 15.1 also brings in the ProRes video capture feature. ProRes is an advanced video codec, which provides higher colour fidelity along with less compression over traditional video codecs. The update also allows users to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos.

Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support has been added to the Translate app. It has also been made available for system-wide translation. The updated Home app brings new automation triggers. The update also brings new pre-built actions in the Shortcuts app to let users overlay text on images or GIFs and create new home automation experiences. Apart from these changes, there is a new collection of games that users can access via Siri.

iOS 15.1 brings in fixes for known problems with Photos, Weather, and Wallet apps. iPhone 12 users get battery algorithm updates to help provide better-estimated battery capacity over time. The Wi-Fi networks not appearing in the settings bug has also been fixed.

The company is yet to provide details on security issues that have been addressed with the update.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2021 7:36 PM IST

