comscore How to activate Apple Music Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Lossless streaming?
  • Home
  • How To
  • Apple Music activates Hi-Res Lossless, Spatial Audio in India: How to switch them on?
News

Apple Music activates Hi-Res Lossless, Spatial Audio in India: How to switch them on?

How To

If you are an Apple Music subscriber and are interested to try out the new features, check out our step-by-step guide to turn them on.

Apple Music

Back in May, Apple pulled off a surprise by announcing Hi-Res Lossless audio streaming upgrade for its members without additional costs. Spatial Audio based on Dolby Atmos also came along as a free upgrade for existing members of Apple Music. At the time, Apple had released it for international markets only, leaving out Indian subscribers for the time being. That’s no more the issue as Apple activates these two features for India finally. Also Read - iPhone 13 latest leak reaffirms Android-like Always-On Display feature and more

Starting today, Apple will let you stream Hi-Res Lossless audio for free along with Spatial Audio via Apple Music. The feature is available for subscribers on Apple products like iPhone, iPod, Mac and iPad, as well as on Android devices. The feature needs to be enabled from the Apple Music app’s settings menu, and if you are seek some guidance on that, we have laid out the process in easy steps. Also Read - Pegasus spyware affected many Indians: What is it, how to protect your phone from it

How to activate Hi-Res Lossless, Spatial Audio in Apple Music?

Apple Music Also Read - Another Apple controversy: It's now accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more

The process is easy for both iPhones and Macs.

On iPhones:

– Open the Settings app and scroll down to “Music”.

– Under the “Audio Quality” option, choose “Hi-Res Lossless”.

Apple Music

Apple Music Hi Res Lossless audio

– For Spatial Audio, tap on the “Dolby Atmos” option and select “Automatic”. For those with non-Apple earbuds, choose “Always”.

– Once done, head back to Apple Music and you will see the “Lossless” and “Dolby Atmos” tags under the supported tracks. Apple has also curated a couple of playlists across various genres and regions to get you started with Dolby Atmos audio.

Apple Music

Apple Music Spatial Audio

On Macs:

– Open the Apple Music app.

– From the menu, select “Preferences”.

– Click on the “Playback” tab.

– The “Lossless audio” is there under the Audio quality option.

Things to remember before you activate

Apple Music

Do note that you will need compatible audio gear to enjoy Hi-Res Lossless audio and Spatial Audio. Spatial Audio is activated by default with the following Apple audio products:

– AirPods and AirPods Pro

– AirPods Max

– In-built speakers on iPhone XR and newer, iPad Air 3rd Gen and newer models. The iPhone SE 2020 does not support Spatial Audio output via its speakers.

When it comes to Hi-Res Lossless audio, none of the AirPods models will support the format. You will need to invest in an audio DAC that can be plugged into your MacBook or your iPhone, and a compatible professional-grade headphone.

Is Hi-Res Lossless audio worth the extra investment?

Apple Music

For most casual music listeners, the answer is a straight No. The standard Lossless format in itself needs dedicated audio gear to make the most. If you are into the professional side of the music industry, streaming in Hi Res Lossless makes sense then only. Also, note that only a fraction of Apple Music’s library supports the new format at the moment.

It is also advisable to not switch on Hi Res Lossless audio if you don’t have compatible audio gear, as these files will eat up your mobile data, or storage (upon downloading). Apple itself warns you while you switch the setting ON from the Settings.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2021 9:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ZEE onboards over 500+ tech aficionados at its digital hub in Bengaluru

Asus ZenFone 8 series launching very soon, says company executive

Oppo Reno 6Z powered by Dimensity 800U launched: Price, specifications

RedmiBook laptop from Xiaomi finally coming to India

iQOO 8 launch hinted for August 4, to bring OnePlus 9 Pro beating specs

Pegasus spyware: Can it affect your mobile phone, should you be worried?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a criminally underrated flagship killer

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Minecraft Mobile Seeds: Where to find them

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to activate Apple Music Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Lossless streaming?

How To

How to activate Apple Music Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Lossless streaming?
iPhone 13 latest leak reaffirms Android-like Always-On Display and more

Mobiles

iPhone 13 latest leak reaffirms Android-like Always-On Display and more
Pegasus spyware affected many Indians: What is it, how to protect your phone from it

Features

Pegasus spyware affected many Indians: What is it, how to protect your phone from it
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone SE (2022) आएगा A14 के साथ, लॉन्च डेट सेट होगी जनवरी से जून के बीच

BGMI vs PUBG Mobile: 1.5.0 अपडेट के बाद भी दोनों गेम में है ये 5 बड़े फर्क

Instagram अकाउंट करना चाहते हैं डिलीट तो जानें इसका आसान तरीका

Booyah से लेकर Doggie तक, इन Emotes का है जलवा

PUBG Mobile में परमानेंट बैन हुए 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्लेयर्स, इन हैक का कर रहे थे इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more
Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

Reviews

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

News

ZEE onboards over 500+ tech aficionados at its digital hub in Bengaluru
News
ZEE onboards over 500+ tech aficionados at its digital hub in Bengaluru
Asus ZenFone 8 series launching very soon, says company executive

Mobiles

Asus ZenFone 8 series launching very soon, says company executive
Oppo Reno 6Z powered by Dimensity 800U launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 6Z powered by Dimensity 800U launched: Price, specifications
RedmiBook laptop from Xiaomi finally coming to India

Laptops

RedmiBook laptop from Xiaomi finally coming to India
iQOO 8 launch hinted for August 4, to bring OnePlus 9 Pro beating specs

Mobiles

iQOO 8 launch hinted for August 4, to bring OnePlus 9 Pro beating specs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers