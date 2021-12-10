comscore Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India
Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India: How to use it

With this update, you will be able to stream Apple Music on Google's Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini smart speakers and smart displays.

Apple Music arrives on Google Nest (Google)

Google first announced that support for Apple Music was coming to Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays back in December 2020. However, at the time, the company had rolled out this feature to Google Nest smart speakers and smart display users in the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan. Now, a year later, Google is making this feature available in more countries across the globe including India. Additionally, support for Apple Music on Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays is also arriving in Canada, Australia, South Korea, and Mexico. Also Read - Google is bringing Android games to Windows PCs in 2022

For the uninitiated, Google Nest smart displays and smart speakers enable users to play music and podcasts from various services including, YouTube, YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, and Gaana, JioSaavn and Wynk Music in India. However, for the longest time, the devices didn’t feature support for Apple’s music streaming service. But that changed last year when Google and Apple worked out their differences to roll out the feature on Google’s smart speakers and displays. However, the feature was available in select countries at the time. Now, Google is making this feature available in more countries, including India. Also Read - Google Photos gets cinematic photos, people and pets widget and more

With this update, Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to their favourite songs, albums and podcasts on their Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini. Also Read - Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more


How to use Apple Music on Google Nest device

Setting up Apple Music on a Google smart speaker or a smart display is easy. All you need is an Apple Music subscription, a Google Nest smart speaker or smart display and an iPhone, iPad, or Android device that’s signed in to the Google Home app with the Google account that’s linked to the user’s Nest device. Once these basics are sorted, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: On your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, open the Google Home app.
Step 2: Tap Settings and then tap Music.
Step 3: Under “More music services,” tap the Link icon next to Apple Music.
Step 4: Tap Link Account.
Step 5: Now, sign in with the Apple ID that you use with Apple Music and follow the onscreen steps to complete setup.

How to set Apple Music as your default music service

Alternatively, you can also set Apple Music as your default music streaming service on your Google Nest smart speaker or smart display. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Google Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.
Step 2: Tap Settings and then tap Music.
Step 3: Under “Your music services,” select Apple Music.

  Published Date: December 10, 2021 3:52 PM IST

