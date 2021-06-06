WWDC 2021 event livestream: How to watch Apple event online tonight

Apple is set to host its biggest developers conference of 2021 tonight dubbed WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2021 edition. The Cupertino-based tech giant will have big announcements to make around the next iOS software OS aka iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, the next generation Apple MacBook Pro models and much more at the WWDC 2021 online event. You will be able to watch the developers conference online at the comfort of your home. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2021 biggest announcements to expect: iOS 15, new MacBook Pro models, more

Apple will host the WWDC 2021 online event all the way from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, United States. As usual CEO Tim Cook will address the event to start with and then move on to the announcements around iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, new MacBook Pro models and much more.

WWDC 2021 event livestream link

You will be able to watch the Apple developers conference at the comfort of your home. Apple's WWDC online event will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel as well as on Twitter and the company's website. The easiest way to watch the WWDC event 2021 in by heading over to the YouTube channel. You can also click on the video below:

The Cupertino based tech giant is expected to make big announcements at the WWDC 2021 event. New MacBook Pro models are expected to launch at the online launch event. Apple will also announce iOS 15 software version that will run the upcoming iteration of iPhone or iPhone 13 series. There’s still time for the launch of the new iPhone models, reports suggest that the iPhone 13 series including four models will go official in September this year.

WWDC 2021 timing: When to watch?

Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST

Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST

Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT

New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST

Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK

Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day

Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day

Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day