Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Apple is likely to introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and more at the WWDC 2022 event tonight.

Untitled design - 2022-06-06T113747.306

Apple is all set to host its annual World Wide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) 2022 tonight. The event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST tonight. Apple is expected to make a bunch of announcements at the event. In terms of hardware, the tech giant might unveil its first AR/VR headset. On the software front, Apple might announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9 and macOS 13 and new Macs. Also Read - iOS 16, AR/VR headset, Mac Mini and more: What to expect at WWDC 2022

Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch the livestream

The Apple keynote for WWDC 2022 will take place at 10 am Pacific Time (10.30 pm IST) tonight. The Apple event will be available to watch live for free online. The livestream link of the event will be available across apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the company’s YouTube channel. Also Read - iOS 15 installed on 89% of iPhones introduced in last 4 years: Report

Apple WWDC 2022: What to expect

AR/VR headset Also Read - Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

One of the most awaited announcements of WWDC is Apple’s first AR/VR headset. The company is likely to announce its virtual and augmented reality headset. However, chances are we might still not see a full reveal of the device. Apple is likely to unveil a software called rOS that will power its future headsets.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16

A few highlights of the upcoming iOS software include Always-On Display functionality, notification system revamp, and new Health app features like medicine management. Additionally, it is also expected that Apple might introduce a new lockscreen functionality, “wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities”.

For both iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple is likely to introduce new features to improve the multitasking experience. In iPadOS 16, chances are the app switcher will be revamped.

watchOS 9, macOS 13

watchOS 9 is expected to introduce a new power-saving mode. A refreshed UI with new health features, atrial fibrillation detection feature, and new workout modes are also expected.

Apple is likely to introduce macOS 13 at the event today. Codenamed “Mammoth”, macOS 13 might include a revamped System Preferences section and iPhone’s Focus Mode feature.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 11:34 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 6, 2022 11:38 AM IST

