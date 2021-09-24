The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced an online website for applying and receiving a driving license in Delhi. Now you do not need to go anywhere to make DL in the national capital, just follow the following steps sitting at home. Also Read - Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon

Notably, there will be an online test to get Learner Driving License after which you will easily get an e-license. The e-license is part of the Transport Department's 'faceless services', the first of its kind in the country, which was launched in February.

Types of driving license in Delhi

Driving license for a motorcycle without gear

Driving license issued for light motor vehicles

Driving license issued for transport vehicles

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for a Driving License in Delhi

18 years or above.

Need to be aware of the basic traffic rules to clear the test.

You should have a valid learner’s license for eligible for 30 days.

Apply for a permanent license after 30 days of receiving a valid learner’s license.

Documents required for driving license in Delhi

Some documents are required to make a driving license online. Here's the list

Aadhar card Address proof Address Proof (Ration Card, Pan Card, Electricity Bill) Certificate of date of birth (10th mark sheet, birth certificate) Passport size photo Signature Learning license number Mobile number

Things to Keep in mind before applying for a driving license in Delhi

Applicants have to provide their Aadhar number for online applications. Once the OTP is received on the mobile number linked to Aadhaar, it can be used for e-KYC. Driving license, RC, the permit will be sent through speed post. Documents can also be downloaded through the link from the SMS service. Applicants will also have to upload their details and signature to apply under this process without an Aadhar card. Such other services including vehicle or permit transfer will have to be signed by the MLO. Citizens of other countries who are currently living in Delhi will also have to follow the same application process as without an Aadhar card. There will be a facility to appear in an online test for an e-learner license. It will be possible to use this facility sitting anywhere in the educational institution, office, or home. The result of the test will also be available online to the applicants. In the absence of an Aadhar card, an appointment will have to be taken for applying for a learner’s license online. Driving license and RC will be made available in seven days The complaints will be heard within 7 days before the zonal DC daily in the zonal offices from 10 am to 1 pm.

How to apply online for a driving license in Delhi

STEP 1: To apply for a driving license in Delhi, visit the website of the Ministry of Transport and Highways.

STEP 2: Search by typing Parivahan.Gov.In on your computer.

STEP 3: Here on the top left side, you will find an option called Online Service.

STEP 4: Now select your state and city

STEP 5: Go to the state option and select Delhi in it.

STEP 6: You will see many options after clicking on them.

STEP 7: Click on the option of Apply for Driving License

STEP 8: Here you will be asked for OTP. Generate OTP by entering the mobile number.

STEP 9: Enter your details in the application form.

STEP 10: Upload here by signing your photo along with your documents.

STEP 11: Now select the date for the test drive.

STEP 12: When going for the test drive, carry your ID proof along with documents like an Aadhar card.