The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced an online website for applying and receiving a driving license in Delhi. Now you do not need to go anywhere to make DL in the national capital, just follow the following steps sitting at home. Also Read - Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon
Notably, there will be an online test to get Learner Driving License after which you will easily get an e-license. The e-license is part of the Transport Department’s ‘faceless services’, the first of its kind in the country, which was launched in February. Also Read - Self driving cars to have unintended impact on society, increase instances of sex in cars: Study
Types of driving license in Delhi
- Driving license for a motorcycle without gear
- Driving license issued for light motor vehicles
- Driving license issued for transport vehicles
Eligibility Criteria to Apply for a Driving License in Delhi
- 18 years or above.
- Need to be aware of the basic traffic rules to clear the test.
- You should have a valid learner’s license for eligible for 30 days.
- Apply for a permanent license after 30 days of receiving a valid learner’s license.
Documents required for driving license in Delhi
Some documents are required to make a driving license online. Here’s the list Also Read - Trai announces name, logo design contest for public Wi-Fi networks
- Aadhar card
- Address proof
- Address Proof (Ration Card, Pan Card, Electricity Bill)
- Certificate of date of birth (10th mark sheet, birth certificate)
- Passport size photo
- Signature
- Learning license number
- Mobile number
Things to Keep in mind before applying for a driving license in Delhi
- Applicants have to provide their Aadhar number for online applications.
- Once the OTP is received on the mobile number linked to Aadhaar, it can be used for e-KYC.
- Driving license, RC, the permit will be sent through speed post.
- Documents can also be downloaded through the link from the SMS service.
- Applicants will also have to upload their details and signature to apply under this process without an Aadhar card.
- Such other services including vehicle or permit transfer will have to be signed by the MLO.
- Citizens of other countries who are currently living in Delhi will also have to follow the same application process as without an Aadhar card.
- There will be a facility to appear in an online test for an e-learner license.
- It will be possible to use this facility sitting anywhere in the educational institution, office, or home.
- The result of the test will also be available online to the applicants.
- In the absence of an Aadhar card, an appointment will have to be taken for applying for a learner’s license online.
- Driving license and RC will be made available in seven days
- The complaints will be heard within 7 days before the zonal DC daily in the zonal offices from 10 am to 1 pm.
How to apply online for a driving license in Delhi
STEP 1: To apply for a driving license in Delhi, visit the website of the Ministry of Transport and Highways.
STEP 2: Search by typing Parivahan.Gov.In on your computer.
STEP 3: Here on the top left side, you will find an option called Online Service.
STEP 4: Now select your state and city
STEP 5: Go to the state option and select Delhi in it.
STEP 6: You will see many options after clicking on them.
STEP 7: Click on the option of Apply for Driving License
STEP 8: Here you will be asked for OTP. Generate OTP by entering the mobile number.
STEP 9: Enter your details in the application form.
STEP 10: Upload here by signing your photo along with your documents.
STEP 11: Now select the date for the test drive.
STEP 12: When going for the test drive, carry your ID proof along with documents like an Aadhar card.