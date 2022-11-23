comscore Avatar: The Way of Water tickets now available on BookMyShow, Paytm: How to book
Avatar: The Way of Water to release on December 16: How to book tickets in India

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Kannada languages in India.

  The tickets are now available on Paytm and BookMyShow in India.
  Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Kannada languages in India.
  The cast of this film include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.
Untitled design - 2022-11-23T122430.294

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release in theaters in India on December 16. This is the sequel of Disney and 20th Century Studios’ Avatar saga. The first and original film was released back in 2009. With the upcoming sequel by James Cameron, fans will be transported back to the magical World of Pandora. The tickets for this much-awaited film are now available for booking in India. Also Read - Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, other UPI payment apps to impose transaction limit: Report

Avatar: The Way of Water tickets available in India: How to book

The tickets for Avatar 2 are now available for booking on BookMyShow and Paytm. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Kannada languages in India. As for the pricing, the tickets are available at a starting price of Rs 310 and go up to Rs 1200. The film will also be available in 3D, 4DX 3D and IMAX 3D.

Notably, 20th Century Studios has claimed that the film will witness 24 hours of shows running at select theaters.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Plot, cast

The sequel to Avatar tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

The cast of this film include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 1:16 PM IST
