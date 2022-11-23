Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release in theaters in India on December 16. This is the sequel of Disney and 20th Century Studios’ Avatar saga. The first and original film was released back in 2009. With the upcoming sequel by James Cameron, fans will be transported back to the magical World of Pandora. The tickets for this much-awaited film are now available for booking in India. Also Read - Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, other UPI payment apps to impose transaction limit: Report

Avatar: The Way of Water tickets available in India: How to book

The tickets for Avatar 2 are now available for booking on BookMyShow and Paytm. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Kannada languages in India. As for the pricing, the tickets are available at a starting price of Rs 310 and go up to Rs 1200. The film will also be available in 3D, 4DX 3D and IMAX 3D.

Experience the deep seas of Pandora and feel the spectacular visual come alive on December 16th. 😍 Advance bookings are now open for #AvatarTheWayOfWater

Check out the brand new trailer & book your tickets now: https://t.co/VoWBxJi1a4@20thCenturyIN pic.twitter.com/C9xiJInf88 — Paytm Entertainment (@PaytmTickets) November 22, 2022

Notably, 20th Century Studios has claimed that the film will witness 24 hours of shows running at select theaters.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Plot, cast

The sequel to Avatar tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

The cast of this film include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.